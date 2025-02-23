Ruthless Hearts can take aim at Hibs and those above them as relegation spectre banished by new hero

Critchley’s men down St Johnstone in bid to keep pace with top-six challengers

Wriggle room is fast running out for Hearts in their bid to be involved in a scrap for European football at the end of the Premiership season, so winning 2-1 here against St Johnstone on a damp Sunday lunchtime was a must.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Aberdeen, Dundee United, Hibs and St Mirren - the teams occupying third-to-sixth places in the division - all picked up important victories in their own quest for success. Hearts needed to respond to keep pace on a squelchy McDiarmid Park surface that required a 10.15am pitch inspection to deem it playable following heavy overnight rain.

A double from their on-loan Belgian striker Elton Kabangu made sure that the Jambos headed back down the M90 with three precious points - although the contribution of veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon at the other end cannot be underplayed either.

Hearts' Beni Baningime (L) and Elton Kabangu celebrate the win over St Johnstone. | SNS Group

The 42-year-old Scotland stopper pulled off one of the saves of the season just before Kabangu’s winner when he blocked Sam Curtis’ effort from close range when St Johnstone had their first moment of real ascendancy. Despite his advancing years, Gordon continues to be a key player for Hearts.

This triumph leaves Neil Critchley’s men in seventh place going into a key week. They welcome St Mirren, the team above them, on Wednesday night to Tynecastle before a trip across Edinburgh to take on in-form rivals Hibs next Sunday.

Critchley has done well to rejuvenate this Hearts team from its desperate start to the season and then bounce back from the Boxing Day defeat by Hibs that left some questioning their new head coach’s credentials. Only Rangers have beaten them since, and Hearts responded succinctly to that painful loss last weekend.

Kabangu had more reason than most to lament the game against Rangers given he missed three very presentable opportunities. The striker signed from Union Saint-Gilloise last month made amends and more with a more proficient show of finishing.

His first goal, after a frankly wretched opening 36 minutes, was a nice display of his predatory instincts. The 27-year-old timed his run at the back post perfectly to bundle in a cross-shot from Lawrence Shankland.

The second goal was more impressive on 57 minutes. Shankland was again front and centre, taking in a neat pass from Michael Steinwender, pivoting and feeding Kabangu to his left. The striker steadied himself and belted the ball low past a helpless Andy Fisher in the Saints goal.

Kabangu is now Hearts’ top goalscorer with seven for the season - a strong indicator of his own form or a damning indictment of where Hearts at the end of the year, depending on which way you prefer to look at it.

When these two last met on December 22, Hearts condemned St Johnstone to bottom spot and Saints have been marooned there ever since. Manager Simo Valakari has brought in fresh faces and while they were competitive enough in this match, they lacked genuine quality in the final third.

Craig Gordon made this important save from Sam Curtis. | SNS Group

Perth hopes were raised on 53 minutes when Adama Sidibeh peeled off defender Jamie McCart to fire a Graham Carey cross home from close range and 60 seconds before Kabangu’s winner, Curtis looked to the heavens in despair after an outstretched Gordon saved his goalbound effort from five yards out.

Drey Wright had a header disallowed for offside but Hearts were just as likely to extend their lead and Saints were to levelling. St Johnstone remain six points behind 11th-placed Dundee, with their mini-revival now over.