Steven Naismith laments Hearts lack of quality and addresses fan jeers after Plzen defeat
Hearts head coach Steven Naismith was left to lament Hearts’ lack of quality after losing 1-0 to Viktoria Plzen in their Europa League play-off round second leg at Tynecastle.
Lukas Cerv netted the winner for the Czechs on 71 minutes as they progressed to the main phase 2-0 on aggregate. Hearts, who failed to create a meaningful chance in front of a large crowd in Gorgie, will drop into the Europa Conference League, with the draw due to be made on Friday.
However, Naismith was disappointed with the hosts’ blunt cutting edge against the Czechs. The home crowd booed the performance at the end of the game and Hearts remain winless this season.
"We probably lacked the quality to win the tie,” admitted Naismith. “I thought we got the crowd involved early and we got on the attack but we didn't put that pressure into any real chances. That's the most disappointing part. We huffed and puffed without really causing loads of problems. It was all nearly getting the ball, nearly making the goalie make a save, or a delivery or ball into the box. It's another cheap goal from us that we lose and it takes the tie beyond us.
“You can see why Plzen are consistently in Europe because they managed the game well, the defended their box well and they made the right passes at the right moment. That's probably the biggest difference. I think you can naively say that we should have opened the game up early, but as I said, Plzen are an experienced European team.”
Naismith was asked if he understood the boos at the end. “Definitely,” was the head coach’s response. “When I saw the draw and even after the first leg I thought tonight was a good opportunity to get to the Europa League.“It’s one we’ve missed. But being at a big club and not getting results.. there’s a demand and a level that’s expected of you and at the moment we’re not hitting that.”
Hearts next take on Dundee United in the league on Sunday and it remains to be seen if striker Lawrence Shankland will make it. The Scotland hitman missed out against Plzen due to a knee injury. “Where the injury is, it is in an awkward place because you feel it kicking the ball, tackling,” added Naismith. “He has been running, he has kicked the ball, there is discomfort there so we are hoping that over the next couple of days he will be fine for Sunday but we will wait and see.” - Hearts need to stop rot as restlessness greets insipid Europa League defeat by Viktoria Plzen
