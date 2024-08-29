The Jambos were insipid as they failed to break down Viktoria Plzen at Tynecastle

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith was left to lament Hearts’ lack of quality after losing 1-0 to Viktoria Plzen in their Europa League play-off round second leg at Tynecastle.

Lukas Cerv netted the winner for the Czechs on 71 minutes as they progressed to the main phase 2-0 on aggregate. Hearts, who failed to create a meaningful chance in front of a large crowd in Gorgie, will drop into the Europa Conference League, with the draw due to be made on Friday.

However, Naismith was disappointed with the hosts’ blunt cutting edge against the Czechs. The home crowd booed the performance at the end of the game and Hearts remain winless this season.

"We probably lacked the quality to win the tie,” admitted Naismith. “I thought we got the crowd involved early and we got on the attack but we didn't put that pressure into any real chances. That's the most disappointing part. We huffed and puffed without really causing loads of problems. It was all nearly getting the ball, nearly making the goalie make a save, or a delivery or ball into the box. It's another cheap goal from us that we lose and it takes the tie beyond us.

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith. | SNS Group

“You can see why Plzen are consistently in Europe because they managed the game well, the defended their box well and they made the right passes at the right moment. That's probably the biggest difference. I think you can naively say that we should have opened the game up early, but as I said, Plzen are an experienced European team.”

Naismith was asked if he understood the boos at the end. “Definitely,” was the head coach’s response. “When I saw the draw and even after the first leg I thought tonight was a good opportunity to get to the Europa League.“It’s one we’ve missed. But being at a big club and not getting results.. there’s a demand and a level that’s expected of you and at the moment we’re not hitting that.”