Next Hearts manager: Derek McInnes 'emerges as major candidate' but Kilmarnock boss won't come cheap

Jambos continue hunt for Critchley’s successor

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has emerged as a serious candidate to become the next Hearts head coach.

The Tynecastle hierarchy, spearheaded by sporting director Graeme Jones, are currently creating a shortlist to replace Neil Critchley, who was sacked last month in the wake of a 1-0 defeat by Dundee.

Hearts have suffered a disappointing Premiership campaign and failed to reach the top six. While they reached the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup, the loss against the Dee was the final straw and Liam Fox has been put in temporary charge of the first team until the end of the season.

Derek McInnes is currently the manager of Kilmarnock. | SNS Group

Jones has been tasked with putting forward preferred candidates to wider board, including chief executive Andrew McKinlay. There will also be strong input from Jamestown Analytics given the partnership that was struck up with Hearts earlier in the season.

It is understood that Hearts would prefer a head coach with experience of Scottish football. McInnes, 53, started his managerial career with St Johnstone before moving to Bristol City. He spent eight largely successful years at Aberdeen between 2013 and 2021, winning the League Cup, and then took Kilmarnock back to the Premiership and also Europe.

McInnes is not the only Scottish coach on Hearts’ radar, however. Their former boss John McGlynn has presided over back-to-back promotions for Falkirk and has been linked with the role, while St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is also of appeal given that he has guided the Buddies to their third top-six finish in a row.

McInnes’ Kilmarnock contract

Nevertheless, the Edinburgh Evening News reports that McInnes is favoured over other Scottish candidates due to his achievements at both Pittodrie and Rugby Park. However, should he become the preferred choice, Hearts would need to pay sizeable compensation to Kilmarnock. McInnes agreed a new contract with the Ayrshire side last May and is tied until 2027.