New Scotland starlet described as 'exactly' sort of player you want in academy

Young striker ‘had excitement’ in eyes after news from Hampden

Neil Critchley described Hearts striker James Wilson as “the exact type of person you want to produce at your academy” as he reflected on the teenager’s “overwhelming” inclusion in the Scotland squad.

Just days after turning 18, the homegrown forward was given his first call-up by Steve Clarke for the Nations League play-off against Greece.

Critchley has placed great faith in Wilson since his appointment as Hearts head coach in October and he was honoured to be able to inform the youngster of his surprise international recognition.

James Wilson has been called into the Scotland squad. | SNS Group

“It’s a special moment, isn’t it?” said the Hearts boss. “I found out the morning of the announcement.

“(Sporting director) Graeme Jones had been notified and he let me know and I pulled James after a team meeting to tell him and he was obviously taken aback by the news, I don’t think he was expecting it.

“You could see the excitement in his eyes and I think he was a little bit overwhelmed.

“You could see what it meant to him, it was a really special moment and it’s fantastic for him and his family and for the academy, for the football club and I just hope he goes there and does well – and if the opportunity comes along, then I hope he takes it.

“I’ve only known James for the last five months, there’s a lot of people here who’ve known James for a long time and worked with him for far longer than I have, so the academy and all the staff should be immensely proud of, not just the player that he is but also the person that he is as well.

“He sort of typifies the exact type of person you want to produce at your academy.”

Head coach Neil Critchley is delighted for his young striker. | SNS Group

As well as having the youngest player in the Scotland squad, Hearts also have the oldest after 42-year-old goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who finished last year as number one, retained his place.

“Incredible, at both ends of the spectrum,” said Critchley. “It’s just as much an achievement for Craig as it is for James, and at least James will have someone to look after him, which is nice.

“They’re important games, big games coming up for Scotland and I know what it’ll mean to Craig if he still is the number one.

“He’s been fantastic. His performances this season have been top, so both players deserve to be in the squad and I’ll sure be watching the games now with great interest.”

There was national team disappointment, however, for Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland, who did not make the Scotland squad this time after scoring just four goals so far this term.

Lawrence Shankland missed out on the Scotland squad. | SNS Group

“Shanks is a super professional, he’s a great guy and naturally you’d be disappointed – I’d expect him to be,” said Critchley, speaking ahead of Saturday’s William Hill Premiership visit from Ross County.

“But I know he’s fully focused on having a good end of the season here for us. He’s out there doing extra today as he always does with his finishing – with Jamesy – and he’s just a humble down-to-earth guy which is why he’s a captain.