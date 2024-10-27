Head coach hails attitude of players after falling behind

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley praised his team’s resolve in their Edinburgh derby fightback, claiming they were worth at least a point following the 1-1 draw at Easter Road.

Teenage striker James Wilson came on the bench to net Hearts’ leveller on 86 minutes to cancel out Mykola Kuharevych’s opener earlier in the second half. It was the second time in the space of a week that the 17-year-old academy graduate had found the net, adding to his goal in the 4-0 win over St Mirren last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts remain second bottom of the Premiership, above Hibs on goal difference, but have picked up two wins and a draw since Critchley has come in - including what could be a valuable point in an away derby.

Neil Critchley salutes the Hearts fans at full time. | SNS Group

“It's a mixture of emotions really after the game,” said Critchley, “because I'm pleased with the character in which we showed from going 1-0 down, but also disappointed obviously with the manner in which we conceded the first goal, because I felt we were in the ascendancy at that point.

“We wanted to come here and try and play our way, get control of the game and I felt we did that. We got into some really dangerous, threatening positions and failed. Our quality and decision-making let us down. We didn't keep the ball in the final third for long enough and I felt that was the message at half-time, make a few more passes in the final third.

“We were wasteful in the first half and I felt we started to do that in the second half, we started to push Hibs back. So to concede how we conceded and at that time was hugely disappointing, but I'd say our character after that was brilliant and I think we were deserving of a point.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critchley hailed his derby-day hero Wilson, who nipped in ahead of Lewis Miller to score in front of the packed Hearts end. “He's a goal scorer, he's a goal poacher and I think Alan [Forrest] got a lovely little touch, first contact and it sort of had deflection and then James is there and that's what goal scorers do. They just arrive in the right position at the right time and they find a way of hitting the back of the net.”

Wilson’s contract expires in the summer and Critchley said that a new deal for the schoolkid is on the club’s agenda. “Obviously a part of recruitment is retaining your best players and particularly you young players, so I'm sure that's something we'll discuss,” said Critchley. “It has been mentioned, it's on the radar of the people around me at the club because, one, you want to give young players an opportunity, but also if they do do well, then you want to reward them, but they have to earn that as well.”

James Wilson scored late on for Hearts. | SNS Group

In what was Critchley’s first taste of the derby, the Hearts head coach revealed he was given some choice words from the Hibs fans behind his dugout. “I loved it,” the Englishman smiled. “I loved the whole experience. The hostility, some of the things that were said to me behind and quite enjoyable. I loved it, it's been a great experience. I loved watching the team play today.

“I felt we came here and showed who we want to try and be consistent more often and we've just got to keep working at it. We're at the infancy of our development as a group under my coaching and hopefully we're going to keep improving.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad