Hibs and Hearts could not be separated in the Premiership’s basement Edinburgh derby, with the two capital clubs playing out a 1-1 draw.

With the 11th-placed Jambos above Hibs on goal difference going into this league encounter, it is as you were after Hearts’ teenage substitute James Wilson fired home on 87 minutes to cancel out Mykola Kuharevych’s opener on 65 minutes.

In an Edinburgh derby that lacked tangible quality throughout, neither side was unable to break the deadlock in the first half - although striker Dwight Gayle did come close with a couple of efforts.

Substitute Kuharevych did manage to break the deadlock when he bundled home from close range after Marvin Ekpiteta’s header was turned on to the crossbar by Craig Gordon.

However, as is often the case with Hibs these days, they were unable to keep the door shut. Just three minutes from the end, 17-year-old Wilson nipped in to score the leveller.

Here are the marks out of ten for each starter:

1 . Josef Bursik Another incredibly jittery performance from the Hibs goalkeeper. Looked shaky under crosses. Complete opposite to Craig Gordon. 4

2 . Craig Gordon Made smart saves from Martin Boyle, Dwight Gayle and Marvin Ekpiteta, and was unlucky to see his tip on to the bar from Ekpiteta's header result in a goal. 7

3 . Lewis Miller Plenty of effort but caught on his heels as James Wilson pinched the equaliser late on. 4

4 . Daniel Oyegoke Put in a decent shift down the right side of Hearts' defence, keeping his opposition wingers pretty quiet. 6