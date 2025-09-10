Lawrence Shankland addresses Hearts form, Rangers trip and 'subconscious' impact of transfer rumours

Captain hopeful Hearts can end winless run at Ibrox

Lawrence Shankland insisted on-form Hearts are brimming with confidence as they bid to pull off a statement win away to struggling Rangers on Saturday.

The Jambos have not won at Ibrox for 11 years and have not tasted victory there in the top flight since March 2012.

However, Derek McInnes’ side – joint top of the William Hill Premiership – are being tipped by many to change that record this weekend against a Gers side who are under pressure after drawing all four of their league matches so far.

Lawrence Shankland during a Heart of Midlothian press conference at the Oriam, on September 09, 2025, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“We want to go there and win, and that’s what we’ll try to do on the day,” Hearts captain Shankland said. “People are expecting us to go there and get a result, and you need to enjoy that and thrive on that. I think where we are positivity-wise and the way we’ve started the season, we can go there and enjoy it.

“The important thing for us is being in a good place and everything about us is positive. I think we’d probably look forward to any game that we had at the weekend, and going to Ibrox is a good opportunity. If you’re going there in good form it’s a good place to go, it’s an enjoyable place to play football.”

Hearts could move nine points clear of Russell Martin’s side if they win on Saturday, but Shankland is intent on keeping a lid on such talk.

“I think at this stage of the season, it would be silly to start looking at league tables,” he said. “Of course it’s always nice to see yourself at the top end of it, but we all know it’s early days and there’s a lot of football to be played. It’s another game we need to go and try and win, and then after that we’ll see where that leads us.”

‘Start games better’

Hearts have trailed at half-time in their last three league matches but have fought back in each of them to claim seven points, with stoppage-time winners in their last two away fixtures.

“We’d obviously be looking to be starting games a bit better than we have been, but most importantly is we’ve been finishing them well and we’ve been winning them, so whether you’re good at the start or you’re good at the end, if you’re winning the game that’s all that matters really,” Shankland said.

“We just need to have good moments, be solid defensively and that gives you a chance to win the game, so that’s what we’re looking to do.”

Shankland looked to be on his way out of Hearts in the summer after a lengthy period of intense speculation before extending his contract in June.

The striker admitted the uncertainty about his future probably affected him “subconsciously” last term, saying: “It was probably heightened by the way the team was playing and results weren’t quite going our way, so there was a lot of pressures there to deal with, but personally I’m just delighted to be sorted and really enjoying it at the minute.