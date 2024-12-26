'I didn't like us': Hearts' shortcomings laid bare as Hibs storm Tynecastle

Hearts boss forthright after Tynecastle side slump to derby defeat

Neil Critchley had no complaints about the result after watching Hearts fall to Hibs amid further problems for the Tynecastle club.

There were reports of a fan being ejected for alleged racist abuse towards visiting substitute Jordan Obita. Meanwhile, on the pitch it was a familiar tale of shot-shy Hearts as the hosts failed to take advantage of an own goal from Rocky Bushiri drawing them level moments before half time.

“I didn’t like us today for the long periods,” said the Hearts manager, whose side remain fairly in trouble at the bottom ahead of Sunday’s trip to face Ross County.

Critchley was typically honest in his assessment of the defeat. Hibs’ opener after ten minutes as originally chalked off but referee Nick Walsh was invited to the monitor to re-assess whether Rocky Bushiri was interfering with play while offside at a corner. The goal, which actually went in off Hearts defender Kye Rowles, was allowed to stand.

It was a bad day at the office for Hearts against Hibs. | SNS Group

Hearts levelled just before half time when Lawrence Shankland’s header was deflected past Jordan Smith by Bushiri. But while the hosts improved after the break, Hibs substitute Dwight Gayle deftly flicked home the winner with 12 minutes left.

“I don't think we were good enough,” said Critchley. “Our initial start to the game was fine, the first five minutes, and then we conceded a really poor goal from a set-piece so we were left chasing the game. I thought that knocked us a little bit, to be honest. We weren't our usual selves. We were fortunate to be 1-0 (down).

"We then grew into the game in the last 10 minutes of the half, we started to get more control and play better, show better composure, play better football. "

As is often the case, Hearts looked most dangerous down the left, which is where their goal was sourced. "Our move leading to the goal was a good one, although we had a bit of fortune of how the ball went into the goal," said Critchley. "That was obviously something that has been a consistent theme of how we scored goals recently. That was a replica of that.

"In the second half, I thought we played much better, had control of the game, played good football, pushed them back. You felt we were in the ascendancy, you could feel us growing and the crowd coming with us. Then we conceded a really poor goal, which is the story of us so far. Then we were left chasing the game. I just think we were not good enough for long period, only in spells, and in a game like this, that's not enough.”

Neil Critchley and his coaching staff watch on as Hearts lost 2-1 to Hibs. | SNS Group

The manager lamented failing to make Smith, the Hibs goalkeeper, work enough. “Craigie (Gordon) has been the far busier goalkeeper today,” he said. “We didn't produce enough quality in the final third and that's what's cost us. Not just today, in other games as well. It's not like we had, even in the first half we were in some really good positions and good moments and we failed.

“We get into the penalty area and they defended the goal well, blocked well and we didn't do that," he added. "They were blocking, we didn't and that's what cost us the game. It's such a familiar tale with missing chances and then giving away ones.”

Asked about the imminent opening of the transfer window, with Hearts looking sorely in need of fresh faces, the manager replied that he could only look as far ahead as Sunday’s vital trip to face Ross County.