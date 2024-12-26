Hibs ended their five-year wait for a win over Hearts at Tynecastle by prevailing 2-1 in the Boxing Day Edinburgh derby.

Dwight Gayle stepped off the bench to earn resurgent Hibs a third William Hill Premiership victory in succession. The 35-year-old former Crystal Palace and Newcastle striker revealed last Friday that he planned to retire at the end of this season, but he showed he still has plenty to offer before then as his close-range finish secured a wildly celebrated 2-1 triumph at Tynecastle.

The match was level at the break after own goals from Hearts defender Kye Rowles and his Hibs counterpart Rocky Bushiri, but David Gray’s men were able to find the edge in the second half and move five points clear of the Jambos in the bottom half of the table.

The Easter Road side had won only one of the previous 15 Edinburgh derbies and had not tasted victory at Tynecastle since Boxing Day 2019, when Martin Boyle scored twice in a 2-0 success.

We give each player a mark out of ten for their performance:

1 . Craig Gordon Helpless for both goals but made a few very smart saves. 7 | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Jordan Smith Looked composed in his first derby experience. Growing into his role as Hibs' number one keeper. 7 | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Daniel Oyegoke Was one of Hearts' better defenders, although the winning goal came down his right flank. Was happy to push forward where possible. 6 | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Craig Halkett Good in aerial battles but was turned a couple of times on deck, one occasion leading to a yellow card. Sacrificed late on as Hearts chased a late goal. 5 | SNS Group Photo Sales