Hearts 1-2 Leyton Orient: Squad gets first 90 minutes after Tenerife training camp

Leyton Orient may not at first appear obvious friendly opponents for Hearts as they begin celebrations for their 150th anniversary, but the two clubs have a relationship going back to 1914.

The history between Hearts and the Londoners - previously known as Clapton Orient - spans to the start of the Great War. Players from the two teams led the way as the first pros to volunteer for what was known as the pals' battalions. Both sides remain united in remembrance for those that fell in conflict and have links to McCrae's Battalion Trust and O's Somme Memorial Fund respectively.

Despite what occurred during the Great War, this was the first time that Hearts and Orient have ever met for a game of football. More than 1000 Londoners made the trip north for this aptly-sponsored LNER sesquicentennial match at a dreich Tynecastle. Managed by Richie Wellens, Orient currently reside in League One. Former Hibs right-back Tom James and ex-St Johnstone winger Diallang Jaiyesimi were among their squad.

The events off the pitch were probably more noteworthy than those on it. Supporters marched along the newly-created Maroon Mile from Haymarket to Tynecastle, led by pipe and brass bands, and there was the playing of the last post and a nod to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice from these two clubs before kick-off.

There was a decent enough crowd inside Tynecastle for the Jambos faithful's first look at the team. Put through their paces during an arduous training camp in Tenerife earlier in the week, little can be read into a match where the primary focus was to get players minutes on the pitch. This was Hearts' maiden pre-season outing.

Three new signings started the match - right-back Daniel Oyegoke, midfielder Blair Spittal and forward Musa Drammeh. Goalkeeper Ryan Fulton and playmaker Yan Dhanda came on at the break. Full-backs James Penrice and Gerald Taylor, Hearts' two other new boys, were not stripped, while Alex Cochrane was absent after Hearts accepted a bid from Birmingham City for the left-back.

Hearts took the lead on nine minutes when Orient's trialist goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond passed the ball into no-man's land on the edge of the penalty box. Liam Boyce was alert enough to latch on to it and fire past the keeper.

That was as good as it got, though, for Hearts, who were ragged for much of the first half thereafter. Jordan Brown headed in from a Jordan Graham corner on 24 minutes and struggled to cope with the visitors. Centre-half Craig Halkett had a difficult time of it and was booked just before the break for a rash tackle. Drammeh was muted in attack, his only moment of note a wild volley that landed three rows from the back of the Roseburn Stand.

Hearts made a raft of changes after the break but with 30 seconds of the restart - and before the tannoy announcer could finish running through the substitutions - replacement keeper Fulton could only parry a shot into the path of Jaiyesimi to net from close range.

Hearts felt they should have been awarded a penalty midway through the second period when Barrie McKay was tackled by Brandon Cooper but referee Kevin Clancy was unmoved. Fulton was required to make a couple of smart saves before the match, as so often does on these occasions, fizzled out completely. Leyton Orient ended up 2-1 winners.