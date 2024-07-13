Hearts have accepted a bid from Birmingham City for Alex Cochrane. | SNS Group

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith says the club are getting "a good deal" for Alex Cochrane after they accepted a bid from Birmingham City for the 24-year-old left-back.

Cochrane was at Tynecastle but not stripped for the Jambos' 2-1 defeat by Leyton Orient on Saturday afternoon, and Naismith revealed afterwards that the Englishman is expected to complete his move to the League One club.

Cochrane joined Hearts on permanent deal in 2022 from Brighton and Hove Albion following a successful loan spell the year before. It is understood that the Blues, who are rebuilding following relegation last season, will pay in excess of £1million for the player. That fee will ensure a sizeable profit on the six-figure investment the Jambos made to the Seagulls two years ago.

Asked about the Cochrane situation, Naismith said: "The club have accepted a bid and that is something that will probably move quite quickly in the next three, four days.

"For us as a club it’s an example of finding a talent, who is a good player but also has a drive to go as high as he can and maximise what he can do and over the last three or four years he has worked really hard at that.

"He has got a year left on his contract and it’s a good deal for the club, one that Alex wants to take and everybody comes out of it well in terms of, we have progressed a player, we’ve made a profit on him and he is moving to a club that is a big club and one he wants to be at.

"It’s just the business side of football, that is the way it’s got to be. Under certain circumstances you need to weigh up what the benefit is to the club. You need to identify players to bring to the club and sell them on and that is a good business model. It's something the club have not done well enough over the years."

Naismith did not commit to going back into the transfer market. Hearts have already made seven signings in this window - including left-back James Penrice from Livingston.

"We’re not drastically going to rush in and do anything," continued Naismith. "We’ve got players that can play there, [Stephen] Kingsley, Penrice, [Kye] Rowles. We’ve got cover. Over the course of the next month or so we’ll see where we’re sitting with the squad."

Naismith was pleased with the work-out his team got against Leyton Orient, who visited Tynecastle as part of the club's 150-year anniversary celebrations. Liam Boyce put the Jambos ahead on nine minutes before the visitors levelled through Jordan Brown. DJ Jaiyesimi netted the winner a minute into the second half.

"It was a good test," said Naismith. "You can tell that sharpness is the next part of pre-season. It's not there - both teams could have scored more goals. It was good for everybody to get minutes. It gives everyone an understanding of where they need to get to.