In celebration of Hearts’ 150th year, the Gorgie outfit are set to welcome English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur to Tynecastle for a glamour friendly on this evening.

It will be the first time the sides have met for 13 years, when the two sides were drawn against each other in the UEFA Europa League. It was a tie which Spurs won 5-0 on aggregate, thanks to a first-leg demolition in Edinburgh.

Goals from Rafeal Van der Vaart, Jermain Defoe and Jake Livermore put the visitors into a commanding lead after just 30 minutes before strikes from Gareth Bale and Aaron Lennon ensured the North London side would qualify for the next stage with consummate ease. Hearts would perform admirably in the second leg, drawing 0-0 at White Hart Lane - but the damage was already done by that stage.

While the 2011/2012 season started with the this heavy defeat, it would end in glory for Hearts as they lifted the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park, defeating rivals Hibs 5-1 at the home of Scottish football.

1 . Marián Kello - Hearts The Slovakian international featured 79 times for the Jambos in the Scottish Premiership before he agreed to an early termination to his contract amid interest from Aston Villa. Following trials at Ipswich Town and Wolves, he would link up with Romanian side Astra Giurgiu. Retiring in 2017, he is currently goalkeeping coach at Kosice in his home country.

2 . Heurelho Gomes - Spurs In the opposite goal was Spurs' Brazilian international goalkeeper. Played over 100 times for the North London club before taking in a loan spell at Hoffenheim. Joined Watford in 2013 and helped them win promotion to the EPL, while he was also an FA Cup runner-up in 2019. After retirement, Gomes because a Christian pastor and is also football agent, where he advises many of Brazil's next generation.

3 . Marius Žaliūkas - Hearts One of Hearts' most popular captains in recent years, the Lithuanian helped the Jambos lift the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park come the end of the campaign. Žaliūkas was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2013 and tragically died in October 2020. Following the centre-back's sad passing, Hearts would retire his number 26 jersey in his honour and made MND Scotland their club sponsor.