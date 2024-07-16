The Jambos take on illustrious English Premier League opposition at Tynecastle

English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur are in action north of the border on Wednesday night when they take on Hearts in a glamourous pre-season friendly.

As past of the Jambos' 150th anniversary celebrations, the London club make the journey north for their first outing of the new season. It will also mark the return of their manager Ange Postecoglou to Scotland, who was in charge of Celtic for two seasons before moving to Spurs a year ago.

Hearts and Tottenham have a long relationship spanning back to the late 1950s, when Jambos legend Dave Mackay moved to Spurs. They most recently played in the Europa League in 2011, with Tottenham winning the first leg 5-0 before a 0-0 draw at White Hart Lane in the return match.

Hearts v Tottenham Hotspur match details

The pre-season friendly takes place on Wednesday, July 17 at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh. Kick-off is at 7pm.

Is Hearts v Spurs on TV?

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK.

Hearts v Spurs live stream

Hearts announced on Tuesday that they will be broadcasting the match live on pay-per-view via Hearts TV. The match will cost £12.99. Please note that the PPV, nor the Hearts TV international stream, will be available in the following territories; Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Portugal, USA, Norway and Sweden. There is also a PPV option for supporters based inside the UK from Tottenham Hotspur's platform SPURSPLAY. They will broadcast from 6pm on Wednesday night. An annual subscription for the channel costs £45 and will include coverage of all of Spurs' pre-season games.

Hearts v Spurs team news

Hearts are set to welcome back goalkeeper Zander Clark and forward Lawrence Shankland. Both players were away with Scotland at the Euros. Left-back James Penrice won't be risked as he steps up his recovery from a hip injury, while Kenneth Vargas is still on leave after the Copa America. However, his international team-mate Gerald Taylor could make his first appearance in maroon.