Hearts have already replenished their squad as Critchley gives lowdown

Hearts can be pleased with how the winter transfer window has transpired, with two of the four players brought in having already made a tangible impact.

Striker Elton Kabangu arrived on loan from Union Saint-Gilloise and has already contributed five goals, while centre-half Jamie McCart was signed from Rotherham and has fitted in seamlessly to the defence.

Another centre-half in Austrian Michael Steinwender, who came on as a substitute in Saturday’s 6-0 win over Dundee to make his debut, and Norwegian midfielder Sander Kartum have also been purchased in what is the first window for the Tynecastle club since teaming up with recruitment gurus Jamestown Analytics.

Preston North End were linked with Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland. | SNS Group

It is also worth noting that Scotland Under-21 defender Lewis Neilson returned early from his loan spell at St Johnstone and has performed admirably in the absence of senior centre-halves Frankie Kent and Craig Halkett due to injury.

Head coach Neil Critchley currently has the team on a seven-game unbeaten run and they are eyeing up the European places after spending much of the season in the relegation places. The head coach was candid in his assessment as to whether more players will come in before Monday’s 11pm deadline.

Speaking after the landslide victory at Dens Park, Critchley said: “There's nothing, as I sit here right now, there's nothing imminent. When I leave here I might have a phone call or a conversation with Graeme [Jones, sporting director] and that might change straight away. So I don't want to be dishonest or lie to people.

“We're looking to strengthen. I'm not sitting here to say, ‘no, we're done,’ because we're not. There's always the possibility of players leaving as well. I'm sitting on a fence I suppose.”

Should Hearts make further moves, there are three positions that look the most likely areas to strengthen. Only young Adam Forrester and Costa Rican internationalist Gerald Taylor are natural options at right-back, and on the other flank, James Penrice is the only fit left-back option - Partick Thistle’s Harry Milne is reportedly a transfer target - while there is a potential vacancy for a winger. The Tynecastle side have been linked with Kazakh wide-man Islam Chesnokov but as yet, there have been no further advancements in negotiations between Hearts and his club FC Tobol in his homeland.

Hearts are on a seven-game unbeaten run under current head coach Neil Critchley. | SNS Group

It has not only been incomings in this window to talk about. Hearts have sold defenders Kye Rowles and Daniel Oyegoke to DC United and Hellas Verona respectively, while Liam Boyce has moved back to his homeland in Northern Ireland with Derry City. Colombian left-back Andres Salazar’s loan with Atletico Nacional has been terminated early and promising midfielder Macaulay Tait has joined promotion-chasing Livingston in the Championship.

Will there be more exits at Hearts? Playmaker Barrie McKay has barely featured as a starter this season, while stories emerged last week that English Championship outfit Preston - managed by ex-Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom - are weighing up a move for Scotland striker and club captain Lawrence Shankland, who is out of contract at the end of the season. Shankland returned from injury on Saturday and scored the opener against Dundee.

