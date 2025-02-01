Hearts address Elton Kabangu permanent deal prospects as on-loan striker shines in 6-0 hammering

Hearts shoot up the table after 6-0 win over Dundee

Hearts boss Neil Critchley says he will continue to ignore the Premiership table, despite his side moving to within five points of fourth-placed Aberdeen.

The Jam Tarts extended their unbeaten run to seven games after hitting Dundee for six at Dens Park thanks to goals from Lawrence Shankland, Blair Spittal, Musa Drammeh, Kenneth Vargas and an Elton Kabangu double.

Hearts now sit seventh, but boss Critchley will definitely not be getting carried away.

Hearts striker Elton Kabangu celebrates after scoring to make it 5-0 over Dundee. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

He said: “It’s been a really good day for the players and for the supporters who are here. Whether you win 1-0, 6-0, it’s still three points.

“We’ve got to make sure there’s no complacency. The reason we’re winning games is because of how we prepare, how we train, the attitude of the players and that’s what gives you success. We’ve got to make sure we don’t step away from that.

“Honestly, I don’t look at the table, I really don’t. People tell me the scores. I just concentrate on trying to win games of football and the league will take care of itself. At some point near the end of the season or closer to the split I’ll probably look at it and need to know what we need to do because of the mathematical permutations.”

Kabangu is on loan from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise until the end of the season and Critchley admitted he would like him to stay longer. He added: “We hope so. We’re comfortable with the deal that’s in place and Elton is as well, so let’s see where that gets to moving forward. But obviously at the moment we’re happy with the situation and so is he.”

Elton Kabangu scores the first of his double to give Hearts a 3-0 lead over Dundee. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

A shell-shocked Dundee boss Tony Docherty issued an apology to the club’s fans, saying: “I never saw that coming. All the criticism that will come is justified, it was a really bad day. I apologise to Dundee fans for that level of performance.

“It’s not often I can level that and everyone has to take responsibility. As manager I have to take responsibility as well. That level of performance was unacceptable today.

“Goals drain confidence and losing the goals we did affected the confidence of the team. The goals we lost were so poor, especially the first two.