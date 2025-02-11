Hearts savour cup shoot-out win as praise reserved for pair of heroes amid closed doors revelation

Hearts edge St Mirren on penalties in Scottish Cup

Neil Critchley praised goalkeeper Craig Gordon and Calem Nieuwenhof after they helped Hearts dig out a tense penalty shoot-out win over St Mirren at SMiSA Stadium to reach the quarter-finals of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup.

The Edinburgh side looked on course to exit the competition as they trailed to a first-half goal from Mikael Mandron until Australian midfielder Nieuwenhof, who had not played since March due to a hamstring problem, stepped off the bench in the 84th minute to equalise within seconds of entering the fray.

With the tie deadlocked at 1-1 at the end of extra-time, Critchley’s resurgent side – unbeaten since Boxing Day – secured their progress with a 4-2 triumph in the shoot-out after 42-year-old Scotland goalkeeper Gordon set the tone by saving the Buddies’ first two kicks from Oisin Smyth and James Scott.

“I didn’t think we were a great first half, I didn’t think we were at the races,” said the Hearts boss, whose side will host Dundee in the last eight. “It was not like us. I thought we improved in the game, I thought the changes made a difference.

“Obviously, when it goes to penalties, you know the cliche that it’s a lottery, but there’s also a lot of skill involved. We practised penalties yesterday. I’m really delighted for the ones who stepped up and scored. Craigie’s pulled off a couple of fantastic saves.

“I’d seen him yesterday, saving a few of our lads’ penalties (in training) yesterday. He reads where the taker is going to go, he’s very intelligent, and he’s very quick across his line. He’s got brilliant reactions, so I wasn’t surprised he saved some, which is a big compliment to him.”

Critchley was delighted to see Nieuwenhof make such a big impact on his first appearance in more than 11 months.

“That’s why we put him on as well, because he’s shown that in a game recently that we played behind closed doors,” said the Hearts boss.

“He’s got this ability to drift into the box, and it’s no coincidence that the ball dropped for him. I’m made up for him because he’s been out for a long time and he’s worked ever so hard.”

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson rued his side’s inability to see out the tie in normal time.

“We were excellent in the first half, had enough chances probably to finish the game off,” he said. “We didn’t take them, so you’re always vulnerable to a good Hearts side, that have spent a lot of money, to come back again.

“But the manner of the goal is really disappointing, with enough opportunities to clear it.