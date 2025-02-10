Scottish Cup quarter-final draw: Home ties for Celtic and Hearts, Queen's Park's Rangers reward, who Hibs got
Celtic and Hearts have been handed home draws in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup quarter-finals.
Hearts became the final side to book their place in the hat thanks to a penalty shoot-out win over St Mirren in Paisley.
Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon was the hero, saving two penalties before James Penrice struck the decisive spot-kick after the sides had battled out a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes with second-half substitute Calem Nieuwenhof scoring on his return from long-term injury to cancel out Mikael Mandron's first-half opener.
The draw for the last eight was made after full-time with Hearts handed a home tie against Dundee, who booked their place with a 4-0 win over Airdrie. “We’re just happy to have a home draw,” reacted Hearts head coach Neil Critchley. “I don’t think we’ve had one in six or seven. It’s nice to be at home and we’re happy to be into the quarter-final.”
Critchley doesn’t expect last week’s 6-0 win at Dens Park to be a factor in the tie. “The game is a few weeks away yet so who knows what form we’ll be in and they’ll be in,” he added. “We’ll approach that game when we get to it.”
Holders Celtic will host Hibs in a repeat of the Premier Sports Cup last 16 tie earlier in the season which Brendan Rodgers' side won 3-1. Celtic eased into the quarter-finals with a comfortable 5-0 win over Raith Rovers while Hibs edged past Ayr United 1-0 at Somerset Park.
Queen's Park's reward for knocking Rangers out of the competition with a historic 1-0 victory at Ibrox is a trip to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen, who defeated Dunfermline 3-0.
Fellow Championship side Livingston, who beat Cove Rangers 3-0, will be eyeing up a place in the Hampden semi-finals after drawing bottom of the Premiership St Johnstone at home. Saints booked their place with a late 1-0 win over Hamilton at McDiarmid Park.
The quarter-final ties will be played on the weekend of March 8-9.
Scottish Cup quarter-final draw:
Livingston v St Johnstone
Celtic v Hibs
Aberdeen v Queen's Park
Hearts v Dundee
