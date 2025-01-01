Hearts land first signing of busy transfer window and gain defender amid shortage

Critchley delighted to get transfer business done early in window

Hearts have made their first signing of the January transfer window after confirming a loan deal for Union Saint-Gilloise forward Elton Kabangu.

The 26-year-old Belgian, who can play out wide or as a No 9, has signed for Hearts until the end of the season, subject to being granted a work permit and approval from the Scottish Football Association. In the event of all paperwork being completed swiftly, Kabangu could make his debut for the Jam Tarts against Motherwell at home on Thursday.

Hearts have struggled to score goals this term and currently sit 11th in the Premiership, just three points and one place above bottom club St Johnstone. Head coach Neil Critchley identified a new striker as one of his January priorities and admitted his delight at landing Kabangu so early in the transfer window.

New Hearts signing Elton Kabangu can play either as No 9 or out wide. | Belga/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s a boost to be able to bring a player of Elton’s pedigree in so soon after the transfer window opening,” Critchley told the official Hearts website. “It’s an area of the pitch that we thought we needed to strengthen and Elton will bring a different dimension to our forward line.

"His experience of playing in the top leagues of Holland and Belgium will benefit the squad right now. He has the characteristics of a Hearts player and from speaking to him I know how hungry he is to come and be a success at Tynecastle. We very much look forward to working with him.”

Born in Belgium, Kabangu started his senior career at FC Eindhoven in the Netherlands before earning a move to Willem II. It was during his time in Tilburg where he caught the eye of USG, one of the prominent teams in Belgium, earning a move in 2023 and playing a big part in them finishing second in the Jupiler Pro League.

Kabangu has not featured regularly this term for the Belgian side, making just seven appearances before his move to Hearts.

The Tynecastle side are expected to remain very active in the transfer window, with Critchley - who took over in October - keen to bring in more players. This is the first window where Hearts are able to use the Jamestown Analytics database after agreeing a tie-up with Brighton owner Tony Bloom last year. Kabangu’s parent club USG are also part of the Jamestown stable.

Ahead of Thursday’s league match against Motherwell, Hearts also confirmed that 21-year-old defender Lewis Neilson has been recalled from his loan at fellow Premiership strugglers St Johnstone.

Neilson, who operates predominantly as a right-sided centre-half, played 17 times for the Saints this season - most recently in a 4-0 defeat by Celtic last weekend.

Lewis Neilson is back at Hearts following his loan spell at St Johnstone. | SNS Group

Hearts are light in defensive options after potentially season-ending injuries to Frankie Kent (quad) and Stephen Kingsley (hamstring) last month and while Critchley is expected to bring in new players for his backline, he has acted swiftly to end the Scotland Under-21 internationalist’s spell at McDiarmid Park.

“Lewis has gained valuable experience in the Premiership these last few months at St Johnstone,” said Critchley. "His return allows us to strengthen an area of our squad which has suffered from injuries recently. We are looking forward to Lewis adding competition to our back line and staking a claim for a starting spot.”