Hearts' hero recovers after 'weekend from hell' in six-goal thriller against Motherwell

McInnes left proud as Jambos roar back from three goals down at Tynecastle

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek McInnes praised Claudio Braga for recovering from his Premier Sports Cup penalty torment to help Hearts dig themselves out of “a hopeless situation” in a dramatic 3-3 William Hill Premiership draw at home to Motherwell.

The Jambos were three down and “on the floor” – according to their manager – after being outclassed in the first hour by a Well side who struck through Callum Slattery, Tawanda Maswanhise and Emmanuel Longelo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Hearts, who started the day top of the table after winning their opening two league matches, hit back through Harry Milne before substitute Braga – who missed the decisive kick in last weekend’s shootout defeat at St Mirren – netted twice to salvage a barely-deserved point for the hosts.

Claudio Braga netted twice as Hearts drew 3-3 with Motherwell. | SNS Group

“Claudio had last weekend from hell, he feels that responsibility and now he feels much better about himself,” said McInnes. “And he can be that talisman for us when he’s playing in that sort of free-flowing vein with confidence oozing from him.

“When we got the first goal, all of a sudden you thought ‘maybe there’s just something here for us’.

“We got the second one and you’re thinking, ‘just don’t run out of time’. And we get the third one, then we hit the post and we had a few things fizzing about. I think we ran out of time to win the game.

Hearts floored by Motherwell’s third goal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s that third (Motherwell) goal that was an absolute killer for us. We were on the floor, there was no doubt about it.

“We need to clearly discuss that and work out why we they had three shots on target and scored the three goals and why they played through us too often.

“But the players deserve so much credit. I love being their manager already. That sort of thing, coming back from that, it’s a test of them and it’s credit to them that they turned a hopeless situation round into something positive at the end of it.”

Derek McInnes and Jens Berthel Askou were both pleased with aspects of their performances. | SNS Group

Motherwell boss Jens Berthel Askou rued the fact his side – who impressed with their persistence in playing out from the back – were held to a third-consecutive Premiership draw this season but said “it’s very clear that we are getting better every week”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an incredible game, what a football game for everyone to watch and for the players to be part of,” he said.

“Unfortunately we didn’t get the three points that were there for us to take, because we invested a lot into this game, a lot of bravery and a lot of quality.