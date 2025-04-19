Hearts boss Neil Critchley takes aim at John Beaton amid rapid red card and disrespect claims

Jambos boss not happy with some decisions in Scottish Cup semi-final

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Critchley has accused John Beaton of being desperate to brandish a red card at Michael Steinwender as Hearts fell to an agonising defeat to Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

The Tynecastle manager could not hide his frustration with the referee, who sent off Hearts assistant manager Mike Garitty for dissent at the end of extra-time and red carded midfielder Cammy Devlin shortly before Aberdeen substitute Oday Dabbagh netted the winner after 118 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critchley firmly denounced Beaten for his dismissive response as he attempted to quiz the referee about the red cards to Steinwender and Devlin. “I got some kind response, yeah,’ he said, when asked if Beaton had explained his reasoning to him. “But when you try to say things in a respectful way, you hope that you get respect back.

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley was not happy with referee John Beaton. | SNS Group

“I like to think I give everyone respect with the way I conduct myself. And I expect that in return. But I don’t think I got that.”

“I was near my assistant, who he sent off at the end," he added. “Didn’t swear at him, only asked to speak to him. His response was not very good in my opinion. Then when I asked why he’d sent him off he then said he would send me off.

“I was thinking: ‘for what reason? Why?' We did not swear. I would not do that. That’s not how I conduct myself. I get frustrated sometimes on the side and show a bit of passion. But I apologised to the fourth official (during the game) when he said calm down. I get it. You just hope you get that level of respect in return. In my opinion, we didn’t get that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critchley took aim at Beaton on a desperately disappointing afternoon for Hearts. The manager stressed that his side's performance in the circumstances merited the chance to win the tie on penalties and they came so close to having the chance to settle things from the spot.

However, Dabbagh struck to send Hearts fans streaming out of the exit doors. An own goal from goalkeeper Craig Gordon had given Aberdeen the lead after Pape Gueye’s header crashed off the bar and hit the goalkeeper’s knee and gone in. Hearts hit back through Lawrence Shankland after 28 minutes before the tie was turned on its head when Steinwender was sent off for a last man challenge on Topi Keskinen two minutes before half-time.

Hearts assistant head coach Mike Garrity is sent off by John Beaton. | SNS Group

“I’ve never seen a referee get a red card out quicker in my entire life, to be honest with you,” said Critchley. “It’s a long way from goal and we had recovering defenders. He couldn’t wait to send him off. I thought there were a few questionable decisions throughout the game, to be honest. There was Cammy Devlin’s first booking....Then the second one. He’s in motion and going to clear the ball and the other lad (Polvara) jumps in front of him. Yeah, it’s a foul. But to book him? I mean, come on. Wow. Wow. It was incredible, absolutely incredible.

“I’m just gutted for the players and the supporters who were magnificent, absolutely fantastic," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad