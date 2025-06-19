Derek McInnes hails Hearts signing of 'domineering' Scotland cap as he reunites with ex-loan player
Hearts have secured the loan signing of Scotland defender Stuart Findlay from Oxford United.
The centre-back will spend the duration of the 2025-26 season at Tynecastle, where he reunites with new Hearts boss Derek McInnes, who worked with the 29-year-old at Kilmarnock during back-to-back loan moves from the English Championship side over the past two years.
Findlay was part of the Killie side that secured a fourth place finish under McInnes in 2023-24 but was restricted to 21 appearances last season due to an ankle ligament injury which sidelined him for nearly five months.
He came through the youth system at Celtic and had loan spells at Greenock Morton, Dumbarton and Kilmarnock. In 2016 he moved to Newcastle United and made his Magpies debut under Rafa Benitez in an FA Cup win over Birmingham City.
A loan move to Rugby Park followed in 2017 and after helping Steve Clarke’s side to a top six finish, he signed permanently for the Ayrshire side the season after, and Killie would go on to secure third place in the Premiership and a place in Europe.
Findlay's form earned him a Scotland call up in 2019 and he received his first and only cap, as well as a maiden international goal, in a 6-0 Euro 2020 qualifying win over San Marino in October of that year.
He also spent time in the MLS with Philadelphia Union before returning to the UK to sign for Oxford in 2022. He was a near ever-present in this first season with The U's in 2022-23, but his transfer to Hearts marks a third consecutive loan move for the Glasgow-born defender.
Findlay’s contract with Oxford is due to expire next summer, which would pave the way for a permanent transfer to Gorgie if things go to plan over the coming season.
“Stuart is obviously someone I know very well from the years we’ve previously spent working together," Hearts boss McInnes told the club website.
“I know his attributes and every aspect of his game. He’s a domineering defender, strong and athletic, and he is a real leader on and off the pitch. I’m delighted to have him here at Hearts.”
Findlay becomes Hearts’ sixth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Oisin McEntee, Alexandros Kyziridis, Christian Borchgrevink and Claudio Braga, plus the conversion of striker Elton Kabangu’s loan from Union Saint-Gilloise into a permanent transfer.
The latest addition leaves Hearts heavily stocked with centre-backs as they prepare to return for pre-season. Craig Halkett, Frankie Kent, Jamie McCart, Michael Steinwender, Lewis Neilson and Stephen Kingsley are all currently on the books alongside Findlay.
