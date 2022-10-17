'It's hardly a disaster' - Lawrence Shankland insists Hearts can turn season around

The latest reverse came at Pittodrie on Sunday where a 2-0 defeat to Aberdeen, which followed a 5-1 loss away to Fiorentina three days earlier, saw Robbie Neilson's side slip out of the top six, with defending champions Celtic up next at Tynecastle this Saturday lunchtime.

The recent downturn has coincided with a crippling spree of injuries that was extended to 10 first-team regulars at the weekend with Andy Halliday and Peter Haring joining the list of teammates on the sidelines.

Among those missing are influential trio Craig Halkett, Beni Beningime and Liam Boyce – three cornerstones of the side that comfortably secured a third-place finish in the cinch Premiership last season to earn European group stage football.

Hearts were six points better off at the same stage last term, but Shankland insists it is too early in the campaign to start worrying.

“It’s only October, it’s hardly a disaster but things aren’t going the way we want them to just now," said the striker.

“You can always turn things around, that’s just the way football is.

“We just need to get over this and get it out of the way and move into Celtic next week and make sure we are ready to go.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland in action during the 2-0 defeat to Aberdeen at Pittodrie. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“The week will give us a week of normal training, there is no travel involved.

“We travelled to Italy and then straight on to Aberdeen, which is difficult for a squad that hasn’t done it before.

“There’s a lot of adaptation to be done but that’s not an excuse.

“If we had gone out and converted our chances we’d probably have won that game."

Shankland stressed that the dwindling number of fit Hearts players must carry the burden of improving results.

He added: “It’s mad, I think there are eleven first team members out now, which obviously doesn’t help. But we can’t use it as an excuse.