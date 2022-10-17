Aberdeen's Alfie Bavidge warms up before the 2-0 win over Hearts. He did not feature but it was the talented 16-year-old's first time in the squad (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Bavidge appearance on bench worth noting

Although Aberdeen’s first team has a very cosmopolitan feel to it these days, there are two Aberdeenshire lads holding their own in Connor Barron and Jack MacKenzie.

Another could soon be joining them. Alfie Bavidge, who lives ten minutes away from the club’s Cormack Park training ground, might be only 16 but he deserved his place on the bench against Hearts. If the game hadn’t been finely poised until late on, then maybe Goodwin might have been persuaded to snuck him on.

If you’re good enough, you’re old enough. After three hat-tricks in his past three games for the Under-18s, and 16 goals in total in nine SPFL Youth League outings, Goodwin was keen to get Bavidge involved for the first time. The teenager took his place on the bench next to the likes of Christian Ramirez and former No 1 Joe Lewis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He comes with a good pedigree. Father Martin was a more than decent striker for the likes of Forres Mechanics, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Forfar and Peterhead. Grandfather Mitch played for Dundee and Raith Rovers.

It was just a bit disappointing Bavidge junior did not get a run-out. Goodwin probably felt he couldn’t take any chances as Aberdeen sought to get on track after last weekend’s 4-0 trouncing by Dundee United. Marley Watkins was sent on for match winner Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes instead. There’s plenty of time yet for the teenager to make his mark at first-team level. One to watch for sure.

The Duk needs to always deliver

Luis Henrique de Barros Lopes is a name to conjure with. The former Benfica player, ‘Duk’ to his friends, is clearly finding his feet at Aberdeen after a bit of a stop-start beginning to his Pittodrie career. Manager Jim Goodwin loved what he saw of the striker against Hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old bagged one goal and made another and looked genuinely electric. Over 13,000 home fans trembled with excitement whenever he was on the ball. They will keep coming back if he can replicate this performance on a consistent basis – which Goodwin stressed afterwards is the big challenge.

“I’m delighted for Duk,” he said. “On a personal note, he came in late for pre-season and we feel like he’s been playing catch-up. We’re comfortable now with the level of fitness we’ve been able to get him to and he’s now able to start games.

“He’s been an impact sub in recent weeks. But we didn’t bring him to the club for him to be an impact sub or a squad player. We’re not getting carried away after one good performance, but we believe he has great potential. He’s still a young man. It’s up to me and the coaching staff to nurture him and help him.”

From Perth to Paisley – and many other places besides..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts fans don’t need anyone’s sympathy. By all reports, over 4,000 had a cracking time in Florence last week despite the 5-1 scoreline v Fiorentina.

Still, hats off to those – and there will be some – who made all three away games last week. From Kilmarnock to Florence to Aberdeen is some road trip. By my estimation, that’s well over 3,000 miles travelled if we suppose the Hearts fan is based in Edinburgh, which might not be the case of course.

It’s a mighty effort to see just three goals scored and nine conceded. Around 1200 made it all the way to Pittodrie and many stayed to the end, despite the scoreline.

Albert Kidd at 65

Advertisement Hide Ad

Someone noted last week on Twitter that he had rarely felt so old than hearing the denouement to the 1985/86 season described as if something from the Dead Sea Scrolls on BBC Scotland TV programme A View From the Terrace last week. Well, try this for size. Albert Kidd, the man who caused all the drama, celebrated turning 65 on Sunday in Australia, where he is now based. It was perhaps horribly appropriate that Hearts should lose 2-0 on the same day – although only one goal came from a substitute.

“Hurt of Midlothian”

Hearts’ injury problems were compounded by Sunday’s trip to Pittodrie. As manager Robbie Neilson ruefully noted afterwards, they now have 11 players on the sidelines due to injury and suspension, with Andy Halliday and Peter Haring the latest additions to this list.