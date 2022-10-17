Andy Halliday was one of two Hearts players to suffer injuries against Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Going into the game at Pittodrie, manager Robbie Neilson was without nine players and was only able to name eight of a possible nine substitutes. Of the eight, there were two goalkeepers and three younger players on the periphery of the first-team. During the 90 minutes a further two issues arose with Peter Haring suffering a head knock and Andy Halliday subbed in the first-half with an Achilles issue which initially looked serious but he was able to hobble off.

A rare piece of good news for Hearts is the free midweek ahead of Saturday's Premiership clash with Celtic at Tynecastle Park. It’s the only free midweek the club have between the start of October and middle of November. It should allow Neilson a semblance of breathing space and means no further first-team stars should join the list of players unavailable, while Cammy Devlin will return after a two-match suspension.

One of the few positives of the defeat to Aberdeen was the balance of the team for the majority of the first half with players featuring in their strongest position and the combination of Lawrence Shankland and Steven Humphrys in attack. However, injuries have played their part in the consistency of line-up.

Looking ahead to the match with Celtic and RFS in the Conference League beyond that, we ask the following questions: Who are the players out injured? How much have they been missed? When can Hearts fans expect them to return?

Michael Smith

The veteran defender was replaced by Nathaniel Atkinson midway through the second half of the 3-0 home defeat to Fiorentina in the Conference League and missed the subsequent three matches due to a hamstring issue. Smith, who came into the season with a back injury, is such a versatile defender and has fulfilled a few roles already this campaign. He is one of the players Neilson will hope to have back to face Celtic.

Nathaniel Atkinson

After a man of the match display against Kilmarnock, the Aussie lasted just 12 minutes in Florence and left the match on crutches after rolling his ankle. Atkinson is due to have a scan on the injury on Monday which will indicate the length of his absence.

Craig Halkett

It is no surprise Hearts have had issues dealing with crosses into the box and long balls. Halkett is the no nonsense, aggressive header of a football in the team. The closest defender to replicating him would be Kye Rowles who is also out injured therefore he has arguably been the biggest absentee. Twice already this campaign he has had to be replaced in the first half of a European encounter. He should be back in action prior to the break for the World Cup.

Kye Rowles

The Australian will likely be back before Halkett. The broken bone in his foot saw him ruled out for up to eight weeks. It was hoped he would be back by the end of October. Doing so would not only give Neilson an impressive defender who showed his quality since joining in the summer but also the player a chance to get games in before hopefully representing Australia at the World Cup.

Andy Halliday

Neilson revealed Halliday’s injury is a contact one after he was caught on the Achilles. The player's scream from the challenge could be heard and it looked like it could be a serious incident. Thankfully for Hearts it appears it isn’t as bad as first feared and he could return for the Celtic clash. Halliday has proven himself to be important with so many injuries and his ability to play a variety of roles.

Beni Baningime

The midfielder ruptured his cruciate ligament in March last season and he set the target of being back within six months, taking inspiration from Liam Boyce. The early prognosis was a November return but fans are unlikely to see the former Everton star before the World Cup. His absence has been felt in Europe with his ability to handle the ball as well as winning it back.

Peter Haring

There were concerns for the Austrian when he hit the Pittodrie turf and then again when he was unable to walk off the pitch. Neilson said the midfielder would be assessed and monitored over the coming days but if there is any doubt around the head injury he would have to sit out the match against Celtic.

Josh Ginnelly

The Englishman brings pace and directness to the final third, playing out wide or through the middle. He has missed the last three matches but is one of those likely to be back in contention.

Gary Mackay-Steven

It hasn’t been the best of season for the former Celtic, Aberdeen and Dundee United winger. He has started just three matches despite the number of games played by Hearts and been absent for the last two.

Liam Boyce