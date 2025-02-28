Hibs and Hearts will lock horns once again in the Edinburgh derby this weekend as the two in-form sides meet in the Scottish Premiership at Easter Road (kick off: 12.30pm).

The third meeting of the season between the sides, both teams enter the game in fantastic form, with David Gray’s Hibs unbeaten in 14 games, while Neil Critchley’s Jambos side have lost just once in their last 11 games in all competitions.

Only four points separate the teams heading into the game in the capital, though another Hibs victory could see them leapfrog Aberdeen in third. Gray could also be boosted by the return of one of the his key players, with the head coach hinting at Elie Youan’s return to fitness earlier in the week.

Despite Youan’s potential availability, Hibs do enter the game with injury concerns, while their Edinburgh rivals are also set to be without a number of important first team stars for the game.

Ahead of the game at Easter Road, The Scotsman brings you all the latest team news:

Elie Youan - Hibs - DOUBT Hibs head coach David Gray teased at the return of the Frenchman before the midweek clash with Dundee United, saying Youan is "more likely going to be looking towards the end of the week" for a return - meaning he could be fit in time for the visit of Hearts.

Yan Dhanda - Hearts - OUT Has been unable to take part in Hearts' good recent run due to a hip injury. Isn't expected to return for the trip to Easter Road, but could be back sometime in March according to reports.

Craig Halkett - Hearts - OUT Has been missing since January with a hamstring injury, and is likely to miss the short trip to Leith this weekend as he continues his recovery.

Dylan Levitt - Hibs - DOUBT Was expected to return to the squad against Dundee United following a recent injury, but was not name in the 18 for the win at Tannadice. Will hope to be available for the game against Hearts, if required.