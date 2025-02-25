Hearts urged to go where they haven't been this season - but one player 'still not right'

Jambos can jump into top six if they defeat St Mirren

Neil Critchley has challenged his in-form Hearts side to continue their progress by climbing into the top six of the William Hill Premiership for the first time this season with victory over St Mirren on Wednesday.

The Englishman took charge in mid-October when the Jambos were two points adrift at the foot of the table after a dismal start under predecessor Steven Naismith.

But Hearts have steadily picked off the teams above them and after a run of just one defeat in 10 games in all competitions since Boxing Day, they have the chance to leapfrog the sixth-placed Buddies if they beat them at Tynecastle.

Young Hearts striker James Wilson trains ahead of St Mirren's visit. | SNS Group

“We just have to have that mentality of next game, next game, ‘what’s next?'” Hearts boss Critchley said on Tuesday. “Keep moving forward, keep driving the standards every day, trying to improve, and yeah, it is an incentive (to get into the top six), so we don’t want to miss that opportunity.

“I just think it would fill everyone with confidence and belief. This is our next opportunity, being at home, to keep our good form going, and we don’t want to miss it.”

Critchley revealed that key midfielder Cammy Devlin will remain sidelined as he is still suffering from headaches following the concussion he suffered in the Scottish Cup win away to St Mirren just over a fortnight ago.

“He’s still not right,” said Critchley. “I spoke to him this morning and he’s still feeling the effects of the collision that he had, which is not good. We’re not going to take any chances on his health and his wellbeing, that is the most important thing. It’s frustrating for him and us, but we just have to give him the time that he needs.

“He’s trained a day or two and he’s just not been right since. So obviously we have to take a step back, keep assessing him, keep monitoring him and then hopefully again start to build up. Concussion can be a five-day protocol and be back and then sometimes it can take longer. Delayed concussion is one of those delicate areas that you can’t take any chances with.

“We’re hoping that if we have two or three days where there’s no symptoms then he can start to build back up again. That’s where we’re at at this moment in time.”

Neil Critchley will still be without Cammy Devlin. | SNS Group

Critchley has been delighted at the way Beni Baningime has taken on “extra responsibility” in the holding role within a diamond midfield during the absence of his regular sidekick Devlin.

“Beni’s been magnificent the last two games, playing a single six if you like on his own,” he said. “He’s got a couple of players either side and he’s revelled in it so far and I’ve been delighted with him.