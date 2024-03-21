Hearts to snub Calem Nieuwenhof Australia advances - 'I'm not sure that's something we could sanction'

Hearts are unlikely to let Calem Nieuwenhof represent the Australia Under-23 national team should the Olyroos call the in-form midfielder up for next month’s qualifiers for the Olympics.

Tony Vidmar’s team have three ties in six days at the AFC U-23 Championships, which also act as a route to this summer’s Paris Games. They take on Jordan on April 15, Indonesia on April 18 and Qatar on April 21 and Nieuwenhof, who was tipped for a full call-up into the Australia squad in this window, is eligible to represent the Aussies. However, his Hearts boss Steven Naismith is very reluctant to sanction international commitments given that Hearts have a Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden on April 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the scenario was put to him, Naismith responded: "I'm not sure. We'd have too many big games coming up at that point. He's been valuable for us. I'm not sure that's something we could sanction, really.”

Hearts' Calem Nieuwenhof was on the cusp of a call-up for Australia this month.

Australia manager Graham Arnold revealed earlier this month that clubs were putting pressure on their players to snub Australia call-ups. “I think a lot of people need to understand the pressure the players get put under from their clubs overseas,” Arnold said. “To play for Australia is a lot. Tony Vidmar is getting quite a number of overseas-based clubs refusing to release players in April so it’ll be predominantly players from the A-League.”