Hearts and St Mirren duo have landmark moments for Australia in win over Lebanon

Baccus was winning his 18th cap for his country and the 25-year-old opened the scoring on five minutes at the Western Syndey Stadium in Parramatta, winning the ball back from the Lebanese, driving forward and then sending in a cross-shot that arrowed into the net via the post. Rowles, on his 19th appearance for the Socceroos, fired home from inside the box on 54 minutes after a corner had landed in his path. Rowles’ Hearts team-mate Nathaniel Atkinson also started the match, although the right-back was booked in the 61st minute. Baccus was also cautioned later in the encounter.