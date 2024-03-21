Hearts and St Mirren duo have landmark moments for Australia in win over Lebanon
St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus and Hearts defender Kye Rowles scored their first goals for Australia as the Premiership duo helped the Socceroos defeat Lebanon in Sydney.
Baccus was winning his 18th cap for his country and the 25-year-old opened the scoring on five minutes at the Western Syndey Stadium in Parramatta, winning the ball back from the Lebanese, driving forward and then sending in a cross-shot that arrowed into the net via the post. Rowles, on his 19th appearance for the Socceroos, fired home from inside the box on 54 minutes after a corner had landed in his path. Rowles’ Hearts team-mate Nathaniel Atkinson also started the match, although the right-back was booked in the 61st minute. Baccus was also cautioned later in the encounter.
Australia are back in action on Tuesday, once again against Lebanon, as the GIO Stadium in Canberra. Thanks to their win on Thursday, Graham Arnold’s men have already advanced to the next phase of World Cup qualification and the match will essentially be a dead rubber.