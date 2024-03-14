Hibs forward Martin Boyle has been left out of the Australia squad for two matches later this month due to concussion, but there is still a healthy number of SPFL-based players in the latest Socceroos group to be named by their manager Graham Arnold.

Boyle’s involvement was put in serious doubt last weekend when he suffered a nasty head knock during a 2-0 Scottish Cup defeat by Rangers and there will be no chances taken with his health. His Hibs team-mate Lewis Miller has, however, been named in the squad for the double-header against Lebanon, while across the city, two Hearts players will make the journey down under after defenders Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson were picked. Jambos midfielders Cammy Devlin and Calem Nieuwenhof have not been selected, with Devlin just back from his own injury and the uncapped Nieuwenhof, who had been tipped for a maiden call-up, nursing a hamstring issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus will also be present, but his club-mate Ryan Strain still recovering from injury. Celtic winger Marco Tilio, who is on loan at Melbourne City, has been ruled out because of injury.

Martin Boyle's concussion has ruled him out of Australia's double-header against Lebanon.

Australia take on Lebanon twice, first in Parramatta on March 21 and then in Canberra on March 26, in a World Cup qualification double-header. Arnold’s squad announcement was dominated, though, by revelations that teams in Europe are putting pressure on young players to prioritise them rather than their national team. Promising Parma defender Alessandro Circati will not be part of the Australia group, with his club Parma chasing promotion to Serie A.

“I think a lot of people need to understand the pressure the players get put under from their clubs overseas,” Arnold said. “To play for Australia is a lot, Alessandro and even Cristian Volpato [at Sassuolo] it’s exactly the same, they have to focus on their club careers.”

Arnold expects the same issue for his under-23 coach Tony Vidmar, who is looking to select a strong group of players for Olympics qualifiers in April. “Tony Vidmar is getting quite a number of overseas-based clubs refusing to release players in April so it’ll be predominantly players from the A-League,” added Arnold. Hibs right-back Miller and Hearts midfielder Nieuwenhof would be eligible to play for the Olyroos.