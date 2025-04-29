Hearts next manager: 10 out-of-work coaches that Tynecastle board could approach to be new boss

Hearts are on the lookout for a new manager for the second time in this turbulent season after sacking head coach Neil Critchley following Saturday’s drab 1-0 loss to Dundee at Tynecastle.

Just a week on from the club’s extra time defeat to Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final, the Jambos hierarchy opted to move on the English head coach after just six months in charge in the capital.

Following a five match winless run, Critchley was shown the exit door last weekend, with a short statement on the official website saying: “The club would like to thank Neil and [assistant] Mike Garrity for their efforts during their time in Gorgie and we wish them well for the future.”

While numerous names have emerged as potential candidates for the vacant role in the capital, we look at 10 out-of-work managers who could fit the bill as Hearts’ next boss:

1 . David Wagner The German manager once led Huddersfield Town to the promised land of the English Premier League and took Norwich City to the EFL Championship playoffs last season, before he was sacked at Carrow Road after losing in the semi-final to Leeds United. Managed both Young Boys and Borussia Dortmund II during his managerial career, but is currently out of work.

2 . Luke Williams One of the highest rated young coaches in the EFL around 18 months ago, his big move to Swansea City didn't quite work out - though he also didn't fail spectacularly. Was linked with the vacant manager's role at West Bromwich Albion, before a poor run of form led to his sacking. Did an excellent job with Notts County previously though, and will be eager to prove himself again.

3 . Des Buckingham Led Oxford United to the EFL Championship via the playoffs last season, but hit a stumbling block upon promotion that led to his sacking earlier this year. Part of the City Football Group's coaching conveyer belt, Buckingham would look to implement an attacking, possession-based approach that emphasises high pressing, fluid build-up play, and a clear team identity.