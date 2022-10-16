Hearts manager Robbie Neilson and his assistant Lee McCulloch discuss matters at Pittodrie.

The Tynecastle side lost Andy Halliday and Peter Haring to injury at both ends of the game. In between times, goals from Luis Lopes and substitute Vicente Besuijen consigned the visitors to a tenth loss in 14 games.

Hearts were already denied Nathaniel Atkinson, who was injured in the 5-1 defeat to Florence in Italy on Thursday night. They now have as many as 11 first-team players on the sidelines as they prepare to host Celtic at Tynecastle on Saturday. Haring is certain to miss out out due to concussion guidelines after he collapsed to the turf following an aerial challenge.

“He’s got concussion, he is fine now, it has settled down a bit,” confirmed the Hearts manager afterwards. “He’ll be assessed over the next couple of days. It was concerning, but the medical staff were straight out and took care of him. There is always that worry but we’ll make sure we look after him. Andy Halliday’s (injury) was when someone raked down the back of his Achilles, it’s another contact injury, there’s nothing we can do about that. We’ll see how he is for next week.”