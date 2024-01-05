Hearts’ Barry McKay has been ruled out of action for around two months with another knee injury, leaving him in a race against time to be fit and available for the run of matches against Rangers, Hibs and Celtic at the end of February and beginning of March.

The 29-year-old creative midfielder was injured in the dying moments of the recent derby win and had to be helped off the Easter Road pitch. He did not feature in the following two matches before the winter break. Now, having received the results of a scan and consulted with the specialist, it is understood that he will not return to training for six weeks, with first team involvement unlikely for at least a week or two after that.

It is a blow for the experienced playmaker, who missed pre-season and the start to the season with an ankle knock. He recovered in time to play in two of Hearts’ European ties and a League Cup fixture against Partick Thistle before being sidelined again, this time with a posterior cruciate ligament damage. At the beginning of December, he made his first appearance in three months, coming on as a late substitute against Rangers. He also played his part in subsequent matches against Celtic, St Mirren and Hibs, as the Gorgie side went on a five-game unbeaten run which helped them gain a foothold in third place.

Hearts' Barrie McKay faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines. Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group