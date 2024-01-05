While some clubs will limit their players’ time off during the winter break, choosing to bring them together to work on tactics, fitness and squad unity, Hearts manager Steven Naismith sees greater merit in providing enough time to recharge the mind and body before pressing on with the remainder of the season.

A congested league has offered teams little respite from the pressure of producing week in, week out. Sitting third in the Premiership table, Hearts have managed to deliver on a more consistent basis than others but Naismith knows there is a long way to go in the chase for the finish line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tynecastle club’s Scottish Cup tie against League Two Spartans on January 20 will signal the return to competitive action and Naismith hopes his men will be rested and ready to go again by then. He will work with the board to bring in reinforcements, with the right-back slot their primary concern, especially with first choice Nathaniel Atkinson on Asian Cup duty with Australia. But, Naismith also wants to get the best from the men he already has at his disposal.

Hearts manager Steven Naismith has shunned a warm weather winter training camp. Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group

“The players will get some time off and I think they need it,” he said after his men wrapped up their fourth win in five to finish the festive period unbeaten and open a bigger gap over teams below them in the standings. “We will give them an extended time off, rather than coming back for a camp. I don’t think that would be value for money or beneficial for the players.

“When we come back we will have a block of four days that are really tough with a game which will get everybody back up to speed. And then we have got three games in a week in our first week back, which will be good for us getting back into the rhythm of games.