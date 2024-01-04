Hearts manager Steven Naismith is hoping for some positive news on Barrie McKay’s latest injury.

The 29-year-old was injured during the recent derby victory and missed the Gorgie side’s final two matches before the winter break, leading to concerns that he could be facing another prolonged period on the sidelines. But his gaffer has revealed that while the latest setback affects the same knee that was injured against PAOK, in the Conference League play-off in August, and took the player three months to get over, the recovery timeline is expected to be shorter this time.

“It’s the same knee but it’s not specifically the same injury,” explained the Hearts boss. “We will hear some feedback from his scan on the 5th. We will find out then what the timescale is for it. Everybody seems to be thinking that it is not as serious as before. That’s the indication we’ve got but we will wait and see what the specialist says.”

Barrie McKay did not feature in Hearts' final couple of games before the winter break. Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group