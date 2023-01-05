'Everything's done' - Hearts manager Robbie Neilson reveals imminent signing arrival with more business expected

Two of only four clubs who have negotiated their past five fixtures without a defeat to besmirch things, the match against St Mirren and Hearts on Saturday will be a test for both sides.

But while the Paisley outfit have taken seven points from 15, Robbie Neilson’s men upgraded a couple of draws to wins to scoop 11 and move clear of the rest in the chase for third.

The upcoming double-header (the sides meet again next Friday at Tynecastle in a match rearranged from September) could go a long way to extending that gulf or see Stephen Robinson’s side overhaul it.

“You just need to keep winning games,” said Neilson, whose team have made a decent return from the winter break but have been hit by season-ending injuries to high profile players, which could render transfer decisions during this month’s window key to their season’s ambitions. “You can talk about doing this or that, but ultimately you need to win the next game. If you win that then that’s great and if you don’t then you need to win the next one after that.

Robbie Neilson wants his Hearts players to focus on one game at a time as he looks to strengthen squad. Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group

“All our focus is now on St Mirren. We’ve got them away from home, which is always difficult. They’re doing very well this season and they’re not that far behind us. So, Saturday is another big game for us.”

The lead over St Mirren, and Aberdeen, is currently five points but while Hearts have a game in hand over their Pittodrie rivals, St Mirren have an additional game in hand over them. With just 12 points between third place and Dundee United in the 11th-place play-off spot, in-form teams will need to press home their advantage whenever they can.

“It’s tight. If you look at Dundee United now starting to pick up points, it’s all starting to get cramped again,” acknowledged Neilson.

“I look at the league and most teams can beat most teams, so every game is going to be difficult.

“Going through there, it’s always a tough game. They’ve got good physicality, with two strikers who make runs in behind and make it difficult. We need to bring our best game.”

With the transfer window now open, the capital side are already trying to galvanise. Newcastle United’s Garang Kuol is one loan target, while Japanese forward Yutaro Oda’s arrival is imminent, according to the Hearts manager.

“We've probably got about 18 good players, so if we get injuries we've got guys that come in and still win you football matches. The guys that have come in have tried to do that. But, we'll strengthen in January, we'll strengthen again in the summer, and that's the process.

“Hopefully Oda will be here in the next couple of days, everything's done. With Callum [Paterson] the clubs are talking and we'll just wait and see. His [Sheffield Wednesday] contract's up at the end of the season so there's got to be negotiation between the clubs. We'd like to get him here though.

“Every window is important. We’ve got areas we want to try to strengthen, but we also probably need to move a couple out to freshen the squad up a wee bit.