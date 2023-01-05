Garang Kuol to Hearts latest as Robbie Neilson admits he would 'love' to sign Newcastle winger

Robbie Neilson admits he would “love” to add Garang Kuol to his Hearts squad after the teenage Australia forward visited the Edinburgh club for talks.

Hearts target Garang Kuol in action for Australia in the World Cup last 16 match against Argentina. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images for Football Australia)

The 18-year-old, who played for the Socceroos at the World Cup, recently moved from Central Coast Mariners in his homeland to English Premier League side Newcastle.

However, the Magpies are keen to loan Kuol out to accelerate his development before involving him in their first team.

The versatile attacker visited the Jambos’ Oriam training base on Thursday, and boss Neilson is hoping to swell the number of Australia internationals in his squad to four, with Cammy Devlin, Nathaniel Atkinson and Kye Rowles already on the books.

“He’s a player we’re interested in so he came up for a look around with his agent,” said Neilson. “He’s got a number of clubs that are very interested in him. He’s a huge prospect. He’s one we’ve known about for quite a long time because he comes from the same team as Kye Rowles was at.

“The opportunity came to speak to him so we brought him up and we’ll see where it goes. It’s still at the very early stages. It will depend what other clubs are in for him. ”

Kuol became the youngest player to play a World Cup knockout game since Pele in 1958 when he was introduced as a 72nd minute substitute in Australia’s 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the last 16 in Qatar.

