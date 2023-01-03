Hearts defender Craig Halkett to miss rest of season after ACL injury in another major injury blow for club

Hearts defender Craig Halkett will miss the rest of the season, the Tynecastle club has confirmed.

Hearts defender Craig Halkett damaged his knee during the 2-2 draw against Dundee United on Christmas Eve.

The 27-year-old injured his knee in the early stages of the 2-2 draw against Dundee United at Tannadice on Christmas Eve. Subsequent scans have revealed that Halkett has damaged his cruciate ligament in his knee and will therefore be sidelined for several months in what is a major blow for both club and player. Halkett had already been absent for several weeks of this season following a hamstring injury picked up in Europe against Zurich, while he also suffered a knee injury back in 2019 at the beginning of his Hearts career.

A statement on the Hearts website read: “Craig Halkett will miss the rest of the 2022/23 season after suffering a cruciate injury. The defender was an early casualty during the Jambos’ 2-2 draw with Dundee United on Christmas Eve after being forced off the pitch inside the opening five minutes at Tannadice. A subsequent scan has revealed that the 27-year-old has damaged his cruciate, which will sideline him for the rest of the current campaign.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson reacted: “It’s obviously very disappointing news to lose Craig’s services for the remainder of the season. We’re gutted for Craig, first and foremost. He’s been outstanding for the club in recent seasons both on and off the pitch and I’m sure he’ll be back fitter and stronger than ever. We’re fortunate enough to have top class medical and sports science teams and facilities at Hearts so Craig will get the best possible care as he rests up and then starts his rehabilitation.”

Halkett was spotted on crutches ahead of Monday's 3-0 win over Hibs at Tynecastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the January transfer window now open, Hearts will need to decide whether they require another central defender to shore up their backline. Toby Sibbick, Kye Rowles and Alex Cochrane started the 3-0 win over Hibs on January 2 and while Stephen Kingsley, who missed the match with concussion, is also an option, the only other recognised first-team centre-half on the books is teenager Lewis Neilson. Midfielders Peter Haring and Orestis Kiomourzoglou can also drop back into defence.