Andy Webster in line for return to Hearts as former defender closes in on key Tynecastle appointment

Andy Webster is edging closer to being appointed as Hearts’ new academy director.
Moira Gordon
By Moira Gordon
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 17:08 BST
 Comment

The Tynecastle club are seeking a replacement for Frankie McAvoy, who has stepped into a first team coaching role, alongside Steven Naismith and Gordon Forrest.

That move was initially on a short-term basis until the end of last term, following the sacking of Robbie Neilson with seven games remaining. But the appointment was made permanent earlier this month, with Naismith being named technical director and the more highly-qualified McAvoy taking on the title of head coach to satisfy UEFA rules which stipulate that a UEFA pro licence is required to manage at European level.

With the 36-year-old Naimsith unable to gain that before next summer, a replacement for McAvoy is needed to head the academy and Webster has emerged as the frontrunner.

St Mirren coach Andy Webster is closing in on a return to Hearts as academy director. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)St Mirren coach Andy Webster is closing in on a return to Hearts as academy director. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
St Mirren coach Andy Webster is closing in on a return to Hearts as academy director. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Talks are already at an advanced stage to bring the club’s former centre-half back into the fold. Currently assistant head of youth development at St Mirren, Webster made more than 250 appearances for the capital side in a career that also included spells at Arbroath, Wigan Athletic, Rangers Bristol City, Dundee United, Coventry City and, latterly, with the Paisley outfit before he retired in 2017 and moved into coaching.

Now 41, the defender who was capped 28 times for Scotland, feels ready to take the next step and head up an academy and it is understood that the Hearts hierarchy have been impressed by discussions so far.

It would be the second significant youth level appointment after Hearts brought back former coach and ex-Dundee United manager Liam Fox as their replacement for Naismith as B team head coach.

