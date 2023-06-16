'This club means a lot to me' - Liam Fox opens up on Hearts return following Aberdeen departure

Liam Fox has returned to Hearts as head coach of the club’s B team following his departure from Aberdeen.

The 39-year-old, who had a previous five-and-a-half year stint on the Tynecastle coaching staff prior to his departure in 2020, steps into the vacancy left by Steven Naismith following his promotion to first-team manager.

Fox joined Dundee United's coaching team in June 2021 and was appointed manager following the departure of Jack Ross last season but left his post in March after just five months in charge with the club rooted to the bottom of the Premiership.

He finished the season with Aberdeen, serving as an assistant under Barry Robson, but decided to move on due to the family circumstances and he has now returned for what will be a third stint at Hearts having also featured for the club as a youth player.

Liam Fox has returned to Hearts as B team coach after a spell working under Barry Robson at Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“I’m delighted to be back at Hearts and already looking forward to getting started,” Fox told Hearts’ official website.

“This club means a lot to me and has done ever since I became a supporter as a young boy. It was an honour to come through the Academy system as a player and start my coaching career here, and it is a privilege to be able to come back and take over as B Team Head Coach.

“Away from Hearts I’ve gained a lot of experience at different top flight clubs in a variety of coaching roles and I feel perfectly placed to bring those skills to the B Team, as well as younger age group players and coaches within the Academy.

“The club has a pathway to the first team for young players. The opportunity to be involved is there for them but they have to work hard every single day to earn it. My job is drive them forward, support them and get the best out of them, not only for their benefit but for the benefit of Heart of Midlothian Football Club.”

Hearts sporting director Joe Savage added: “We’re really happy to get this sorted. The role of B Team manager is a very important component in the football department.

“We needed someone who has a history of developing talent and improving players. Liam had displayed much of that in his time here previously – and that’s been supplemented with the experience he picked up along the away at Livingston, Dundee United and Aberdeen.