Hearts sack Robbie Neilson - club confirm manager departure after 'extremely difficult decision'

Hearts have sacked manager Robbie Neilson in the wake of Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to St Mirren.

The result – which prompted a furious response from Hearts fans inside Tynecastle – was the club’s fifth successive loss and saw Aberdeen leapfrog the Edinburgh side into third place in the Scottish Premiership table.

Hearts had been 10 points clear in third place just a few weeks ago but they are now two points behind the Dons who have won their last five matches.

A Hearts statement read: “Heart of Midlothian Football Club can confirm that it has parted company with manager Robbie Neilson.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has been sacked after the 2-0 defeat to St Mirren on Saturday. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“Robbie has been a key part of the club’s ascent back to the upper echelons of Scottish football, delivering another Championship title, a third place finish, two Scottish Cup Finals and European group stage football in the process.

“This was an extremely difficult decision to reach, and we would like to thank Robbie for all of his efforts.