Aaron Hickey is said to be on the radar of Aston Villa.

The 19-year-old Bologna left-back has made an excellent start to the Serie A campaign, playing all seven of the Rossoblu’s matches and scoring in a 3-0 win over Lazio.

Hickey joined Bologna from Hearts last September and while he struggled to force his way into the team in his maiden season, he has been a stand-out performer in the 2021/22 campaign.

Yet to be called into the full Scotland set-up, Hickey has earned rave reviews from the Italian press and the Corriere dello Sport report that English Premier League club Aston Villa, who have another Scotsman in John McGinn in their ranks, are weighing up a move for him.