Ange Postecoglou tipped to 'break Celtic hearts' with move for Harry Kane replacement

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has been tipped to raid former club Celtic for star striker Kyogo Furuhashi as he prepares to lose Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

The England captain is set to undergo a medical ahead of a reported £95million switch to the Bundesliga champions – a deal that would force Spurs into the transfer market for a replacement for their top scorer on the eve of the new Premier League season.

Postecoglou is well aware of the talents of Furuhashi having signed him from Vissel Kobe for £4.5million following his appointment as Celtic boss in 2021. The Japanese striker scored 54 goals in his first two seasons at Parkhead, winning back-to-back Scottish titles as well as landing a domestic treble last season.

Furuhashi only signed a new four-year deal at Celtic just last month, however, former Scotland and Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has backed the 28-year-old to follow Postecoglou to London his former boss comes calling.

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi has been tipped as a potential Harry Kane replacement at Tottenham. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"If Kyogo left, it would break Celtic hearts," Nevin told the Sporting Post. "He just signed a new deal which is good, however if the Premier League comes calling, it will be hard to turn down.

"The obvious place for him to go there would be Spurs. If Harry Kane goes, they will need someone who can link up play and is a natural goalscorer. Ange would have worked with him before, so he will know all about him.

"Kyogo is not the same level as Kane, and he is slighter than him. Kane is world class, while Kyogo would still have to show that in a top league. If you give Kyogo the chance to score goals though, he will score and Ange will know that. I would like to keep seeing him in Scotland but I would not be shocked if he went to Spurs."

Furuhashi is already off the mark this season with a goal in the 4-2 win over Ross County in last weekend’s Premiership opener. Should he remain with Celtic, Nevin has no doubts that he would repeat his heroics from last season by landing a second successive golden boot award.