Rangers star set to sign with Premiership rivals, Hearts star eyes new deal, Celtic transfer blow, Glen Kamara contract boost, Old Firm chances of signing Lionel Messi - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Glen Kamara is set to sign a new Rangers deal. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Celtic and Aberdeen recorded away wins at Jablonec and Breidablik respectively, while St Johnstone held Galatasaray to a 1-1 draw in Istanbul in the result of the night as Hibs and Rijeka also played out a 1-1 at Easter Road.

It will be hoped the drama and entertainment will continue into this weekend as the SPFL returns for the second matchday..

Clubs are still pushing for transfers in the remaining weeks of the window with key business likely still to be done by the major players.

Celtic target wants Liverpool stay

Ben Davies wants to stay at Liverpool despite interest from elsewhere, including Celtic. The 25-year-old joined the English giants in January from Preston at a time when the Parkhead club were keen to add him to their ranks. He is yet to play a game for his new side and it has been reported he is unlikely to see much game time at Anfield. Celtic, along with the likes of Burnley and Bournemouth, see the player as a potential target. (Daily Record)

Huge Rangers contract boost

Rangers are set to receive a massive boost with Glen Kamara putting pen to paper on a new deal. The Finnish international’s current deal runs until 2023 but is set to earn a bumper pay rise to persuade him to stay despite interest from Premier League clubs. A bargain deal from Dundee, the 25-year-old has been a hugely influential presence in the midfield for the Scottish champions. (The Athletic)

Saints return for Middleton

Glenn Middleton is on the verge of returning to St Johnstone. The forward is expected to join on loan from Rangers after last season's successful spell at McDiarmid Park. In 13 appearances he scored three goals, helping Saints win the Scottish Cup. The 21-year-old has two years remaining on his deal at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Staggies near signing

Ross County are close to signing Ben Paton following his release by Blackburn Rovers. Brother of Staggies star Harry, the 20-year-old has agreed a one-year deal to move to Dingwall. (Daily Record)

International keen on Tynecastle stay

Hearts star Michael Smith has revealed he has a clause in his contract which will see an additional year triggered if he plays enough games this season. The Northern Irishman is a consistent performer for the Tynecastle club and a fan favourite. He said: “There is another year’s option on my contract and I’m happy here. I hope the gaffer is happy with me so we will see what happens.” (Evening News)

Tannadice return for McNulty?

Dundee United are eyeing a move for Marc McNulty. The striker spent last season on loan at Tannadice, scoring five goals in 30 appearances. It is understood he is not in the manager’s plans at Reading. United could face competition from Tranmere Rovers, however, with former Tangerines boss Micky Mellon keen on the striker. (Courier)

No social distancing changes

Despite the easing of restrictions from Monday across Scotland, there will be no changes to social distancing within football clubs. The SPFL were informed by the SFA’s Joint Response Group about the rules staying the same, to the dismay of clubs up and down the country. (Scottish Sun)

Old Firm’s Messi chances