Scott McTominay moved to Serie A giants Napoli from Manchester United on transfer deadline day.

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay’s deadline day move to Napoli will be a “huge loss” for Manchester United this season and he should not have been allowed to leave the club, claims one of his former Old Trafford team-mates.

A hugely popular figure with the Red Devils’ fanbase, McTominay became one of the highest-profile transfers to take place during a frantic end to the transfer window, as he and fellow international Billy Gilmour became the first Scottish players to join the Italian outfit in it’s 97 year history.

The club issued an emotional statement that said the midfielder would “be missed by everyone” at the club as he departed Manchester United for a reported fee of £30million and McTominay’s former Old Trafford team-mate Phil Jones believes his departure from the club will leave a huge hole in Eric ten Haag’s team, admitting he has been left “devastated” by the player’s megabucks move to Serie A.

“I’m gutted,” said Jones, speaking to BBC Radio. “I love him. He’s a wonderful boy. He’s so good in and around the dressing room. I think he’s got so much more quality than people give him credit for. He’s a lot better technically than what people give him credit for. He arrives in the box at certain times and scores certain goals - as he showed last season for (Manchester) United and Scotland.”

The talented Scottish midfielder had been with the club since he was just 10-years-old and went on to play 255 times for the United senior team, first breaking into the team under ex-boss Jose Mourinho in 2017. Leaving the club on Friday, the £30million fee Napoli said for his services results in his becoming Scotland’s most expensive ever footballer, though Jones wishes more could have been done to keep him at Manchester United.

“I understand why he’s gone, in terms of the FFP (financial fair play rules), which I think is a bit of a travesty that we’re still having to sell homegrown talent because of FFP. Maybe it needs to be looked at? I’m devastated he’s gone. He was an important part of the team. It’s going to be a loss, it is a huge loss for the team. But I’m delighted for him, I text him yesterday and wished him good luck. He’s excited about starting his new challenge. He’s going to a giant of a club in Napoli, with Antonio Conte.”