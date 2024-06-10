Guess Scotland’s Euro 2024 fate with our European Championship predictor tool
Scotland have their work cut out for them this week as they prepare for their starring role in the opening match of Euro 2024 against hosts Germany in Munich. Find out who else they could face, should they become the first men’s Scotland team to progress to the knockout stages of a major tournament, using our interactive predictor tool.
Fresh from their final warm-up game against Finland at Hampden, Steve Clarke’s side arrived in Germany on Sunday in good spirits. Hopes of the party continuing into July depend on the team’s ability to rack up the points against group A competitors and progress to the last 16.
- Drag and drop the teams in the order you think they will finish within each group.
- Pick the 4 best third place finishers.
- Select one winning team for each knock-out stage fixture.
If Scotland top the table come the full-time whistle of their final group match against Hungary in Stuttgart on 23 June, they’ll set-up a head to head with the second placed side from group C - potentially Serbia, Denmark, Slovenia and old rivals England.
Finishing runners up would see Scotland square off against the number two team from group B, while finishing third might be good enough to see Scotland progress, depending on other results.
Two sides finishing in third place will not make it to the knock-out stages, with only the four best third-placed teams reaching the last 16.
