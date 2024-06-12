With Euro 2024 now just hours away, hordes of football fans are descending on Germany for a feast of summer football.

Placed in Group A alongside Switzerland, Hungary and the tournament hosts, Scotland will hope to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time after an outstanding qualifying campaign that saw them defeat to likes of Spain and Erling Haaland's Norway.

Nations such as France, England and Portugal are all heading to the tournament as big favourites alongside a number of other countries who will now feel it is their time for a shot at glory. But who is the favourite to win the Euros this summer according to the bookies?

Here are the latest betting odds for who will win Euro 2024 - and how Scotland's chances of winning Euro 2024 currently stand for the dreamers amongst us.*

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . England - 3/1 The Three Lions are the current favourites with odds of 10/3 to win the Euros for the first time. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . France - 4/1 World Cup runners-up France are next and have a lot of talent across their squad, including captain Kylian Mbappe. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Germany - 9/2 The host nation are one of the big favourites to win Euro 2024 and are seeing their odds drop as we edge closer to the competition. They've not had much success in recent tournaments but, with a home crowd, could easily go all the way this summer. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales