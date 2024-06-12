With Euro 2024 now just hours away, hordes of football fans are descending on Germany for a feast of summer football.
Passports have been dusted off, toothbrushes and kilts have been packed into suitcases and thousands of travelling Tartan Army fans are now ready to take over Munich, Cologne and Stuttgart.
Placed in Group A alongside Switzerland, Hungary and the tournament hosts, Scotland will hope to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time after an outstanding qualifying campaign that saw them defeat to likes of Spain and Erling Haaland's Norway.
Nations such as France, England and Portugal are all heading to the tournament as big favourites alongside a number of other countries who will now feel it is their time for a shot at glory. But who is the favourite to win the Euros this summer according to the bookies?
Here are the latest betting odds for who will win Euro 2024 - and how Scotland's chances of winning Euro 2024 currently stand for the dreamers amongst us.*
*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.