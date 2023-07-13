Celtic full-back Alistair Johnston could miss the next two months of the season following ankle surgery.

There’s injury news from Celtic, while Hibs in were in action over in Marbella and St Johnstone are moving closer to a new signing.

Johnston blow for Celtic

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed defender Alistair Johnston could miss the first two months of the new season following ankle surgery. Canada right-back Johnston, a regular starter under former manager Ange Postecoglou after arriving from Montreal in January, initially sustained the injury in April. The 24-year-old returned for last month’s Scottish Cup final win against Inverness, but has since failed to fully recover. Rodgers, currently at a training camp in Portugal with his squad, said: “Alistair had an issue when he came back from international duty, a problem with his ankle. In the operation, he had a couple of bits removed, which was successful. He’s out here with us. It’s probably a six to eight-week injury, but hopefully he’ll be fit sooner than that. He’ll progress really well and better to have it done at this stage than some time during the season.” Rodgers had better news on another Hoops defender, Cameron Carter-Vickers, who has rejoined the squad in Portugal ahead of schedule after undergoing knee surgery in April. The USA centre-half had been expected to be out until the end of August, but could be fit in time for the season’s opener against Ross County. Cameron is doing very well, he’s out on the pitch,” Rodgers said. After the surgery he had after the (Scottish Cup) semi-final he’s doing really well. He looks strong, so he’s progressing and he’s well on schedule to be back, so that’s good news.”

Runar Hauge made three appearances for Hibs during his spell at the club.

Hauge leaves Hibs to return home

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Runar Hauge has joined Norwegian side FK Jerv on a free transfer after leaving Hibernian. The 21-year-old forward joined Hibs in January 2022 from Bodo/Glimt in his homeland and went on to make his debut two months later in a 0-0 draw with Dundee. Hauge, who had a short loan spell at Dundalk, made three first-team appearances for the Easter Road side. On his departure, Hibs boss Lee Johnson told the club’s official website: “This move allows Runar to play regular football in his homeland. We wish him all the best for the future.” Hibs were in action on Thursday evening, losing 4-0 to Bournemouth in a pre-season friendly.

Young Aberdeen forward joins Leeds

Young Aberdeen striker Lewis Pirie has left the club to join EFL Championship side Leeds United. The 16-year-old Scottish youth international was due to turn full-time this summer with the Dons, but has instead been snapped up by the Elland Road outfit. “We are obviously disappointed to be losing Lewis as he is one we had high hopes for, but at the same time we wish him all the best for future”, said Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows. “We did everything we possibly could to convince Lewis and his family to stay with Aberdeen, but he has decided to go to Leeds [Director of football] Steven Gunn has managed to negotiate a deal that gives some comfort in the short term, but also has significant upside should Lewis develop into the player we hope he can be.”

St Mirren have named Mark O'Hara as their captain for the upcoming season.

Former Rangers man close to move home

Former Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey was due to undergo a Cardiff medical on Thursday ahead of completing a return to his boyhood club. The Wales captain, who spent half of the 2021/22 campaign at Ibrox, is set to turn down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia to sign for the Bluebirds and play in the Sky Bet Championship. Ramsey triggered a 12-month extension at Nice after playing a set number of matches for the Ligue 1 outfit last season. But the 32-year-old has made no secret of his desire to be closer to his Cardiff-based family. “This season has been a success for me personally, I played a lot of games and some good football,” Ramsey said on international duty last month. “The most challenging thing is being away from my family. That’s the situation I find myself in. “I’ve been away from my family and seeing the kids growing up, missing out, it’s always difficult. Difficult for anyone to go through, I imagine. Whatever we do going forward, we will be reunited and back together.”

St Johnstone close in on signing

Steven MacLean admits he is “very close” to his first summer signing at St Johnstone amid reports that goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov is on his way to McDiarmid Park. The 26-year-old Bulgarian, who was most recently at Cambridge, has been heavily linked with a move to the Perth club. Speaking ahead of the ViaPlay Cup opener away to League Two side Stenhousemuir on Saturday – Alloa, Ayr and Stirling are also in the group – MacLean would not be drawn on speculation linking him with Mitov but said: “Ideally I would like to have a couple of more players in but I am comfortable with what I have got and really looking forward to the game. We are very close to one. I will let you speculate. Hopefully that will be done soon and other things are happening.”

Amy Rodgers, right, and her Scotland team-mates face Northern Ireland in Dundee on Friday.

O’Hara honoured to be named St Mirren captain

Mark O’Hara spoke of the “huge honour” of being named St Mirren’s club captain ahead of the new season. The 2022-23 Buddies player of the year takes up the armband on a permanent basis after filling in on a number of occasions last season. The 27-year-old midfielder will be supported by defender Marcus Fraser who has been named vice-captain. O’Hara said: “It’s a huge honour. I’ve loved every minute I’ve been at the club and the club means a lot to me and my family. It’s a privilege to be the captain. It’s an experienced dressing room with a lot of big characters and a lot of us push in the same direction. There’s a lot of boys you can go to for advice and help in the team and I think that’s why we’ve been successful. Hopefully we can continue that.”

Rodgers ready to bring ‘calm head’ to Scotland