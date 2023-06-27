Alistair Johnston lifts lid on his Celtic 'struggles' that were hidden from the 'outside world'

When Celtic sold Josip Juranovic to Union Berlin for £7.5m in January it was clear that they had already secured a ready-made replacement for less than half the price.

Alistair Johnston had only made a handful of appearances for the club following his £3m move from Montreal in the MLS on the back of competing in the World Cup with Canada when fellow right-back Juranovic completed his flit to the Bundesliga.

But it was clear even after his first couple of games – which included an impressive Old Firm debut in the 2-2 against Rangers at Ibrox on January 2 – that Johnston had all the tools required to win over the Celtic support and help them forget about losing a World Cup semi-finalist. Perhaps not as technically gifted as the man he replaced, but arguably stronger in other areas, including the key defensive attributes of tackling, heading and simply getting stuck in.

While Juranovic undoubtedly showed his quality at Celtic – and for his country during the tournament in Qatar – the fact his absence has not been keenly felt is testament to the ease with which Johnston settled into the side, although the 24-year-old from Vancouver insists outside perceptions can be deceiving.

Celtic's Alistair Johnston has impressed since his January move from Montreal. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Johnston not only had to adjust to the demands of playing for Celtic, he also had to learn a new position – becoming an inverted full-back in Ange Postecoglou’s preferred system – and he admitted that things were not always plain sailing for him despite lifting three trophies in his first six months at the club.

“It’s been a great fit for me," Johnston said. “No matter who was coming in, and Tony [Ralston] has done a great job at full-back, I like how I’ve played so far. But I think there’s another level to come with my game.

“Look, I think there’s still levels to my game I haven’t shown yet and that’s kind of exciting for me. I was still understanding the system [last season].

“That’s what the [last] manager preached. He told me the first six months would be difficult, a new system and a completely different way to play the position.

“But he felt once I got a pre-season under my belt I would be feeling a lot more comfortable. And I am feeling that. As well as people in the outside world think it’s gone, there have still been difficulties and struggles in the system.”

Johston will now have to adjust again as Brendan Rodgers looks to imprint his own style on the side as he returns for a second spell in charge of the club.

“I’m lucky, I’ve got a really got a good group of guys and coaching staff to help me,” he added. “Tony, Greg [Taylor], all these guys, have shown me the ropes. They’ve helped make the transition as easy as possible.

“Coming to a country where I don’t feel out of place also has helped. The year before they’d said the Japanese guys hads come over in a similar situation, having played a full season and then coming to the SPFL it was difficult. They had to learn a whole new language and culture.