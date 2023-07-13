Hibs outclassed by Bournemouth in friendly as Andorrans edge towards Europa Conference League clash

In what was the Cherries manager Andoni Iraola’s first game in charge of the club, the English Premier League outfit were a cut above Lee Johnson’s Hibees in what will still have been a worthwhile exercise for the Edinburgh club. Bournemouth were 2-0 up inside ten minutes thanks to a fine strike from David Brooks and neat finish from Jayden Anthony, before Philip Billing netted twice in the second half.
Hibs have also announced that Runar Hauge has joined Norwegian side FK Jerv on a free transfer. The 21-year-old forward joined in January 2022 and made three first-team appearances for the Easter Road side.
Meanwhile, Inter d’Escales defeated Vikingur 2-1 in Andorra la Vella in their first leg of their first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League. The winner will face Hibs in the second round and the return match takes place in the Faroe Islands next week.