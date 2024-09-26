It was Serie A outfit Atalanta that lifted the Europa League trophy last season, smashing Bayer Leverkusen’s gobsmacking 51-game unbeaten run with a 3-0 win in May.

Just four months on, the competition gets underway for another year this evening.

One of Europe’s most premier competitions, the Europa League have provided fans with many memorable memories over the years. Who can forget Rangers’ memorable run to the Europa League final in 2022? Or Celtic’s breath-taking final with Porto in 2003?

While both those games ended in defeat for the Glasgow giants, the memories made by supporters on both sides of the divide will last a lifetime. However, did you know it was Dundee United who were the first Scottish team to make the final of the competition when they lost to IFK Göteborg in 1987?

In total, there have been 30 different team that have lifted the trophy aloft in their history, but who has won it the most?

Here is the full list of every team to have won the Europa League (or UEFA Cup as it was once known) and how many times they have won it.

Sevilla - 7 The La Liga outfit have made winning the competition a habit, lifting the trophy in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2020 and, most recently, 2023.

Inter Milan - 3 The Italians won the competition three times in the space of seven years, lifting the trophy in 1991, 1994 and 1998. They were runners-up in 1997 and 2000 too.

Liverpool - 3 The Anfield outfit have are three time winners, having won the competition in 1973, 1976, 2001. They were runners-up in 2016.